Janmashtami 2025: Why Planting Krishna Kamal At Home Is Considered Auspicious? Know Here

As Janmashtami 2025 approaches, devotees prepare to welcome Lord Krishna into their homes with offerings of butter, peacock feathers, and melodious tunes of the flute. However, there’s one more sacred element closely associated with Lord Krishna that holds immense religious value, the Krishna Kamal (Passion Flower) plant.

Sacred Plant To Bring Home This Janmashtami

According to the Hindu beliefs, Lord Krishna is believed to reside in the Krishna Kamal plant. Planting it at home before Janmashtami is considered highly auspicious. This divine flower not only spreads fragrance but also brings positivity and spiritual energy to the surroundings.

Spiritual Significance

Religious traditions hold that households where the Krishna Kamal plant thrives are blessed with peace, prosperity, and good fortune. The plant purifies the atmosphere and is said to repel negative energies.

To seek the blessings of Lord Krishna on Janmashtami, devotees may plant Krishna Kamal before the festival and use its blossoms for worship on the divine occasion. It is believed that doing so invites divine grace and protects the home from negativity.

Mythological Significance Of Krishna Kamal Plant

The flower has mythological significance as well. As per the Mahabharata, the purple-hued Krishna Kamal features 100 lines symbolising the Kauravs, while its five prominent petals represent the Pandavs. Its circular formation is regarded as a symbol of the Sudarshan Chakra, Lord Krishna's celestial weapon.

The flower’s stunning appearance is seen as a reflection of Lord Krishna’s divine beauty. Its three central structures are believed to represent the holy trinity of Brahma, Vishnu, and Mahesh (Shiva).

The Krishna Kamal plant should be placed in the east direction of the house, where it can receive ample sunlight. It is not just a plant but a symbol of harmony between nature and divine energies, making it ideal for creating a spiritually enriched home.

