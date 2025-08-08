In Hinduism, festivals like Teej are considered sacred and bring blessings of prosperity and good fortune. Among these, Kajari Teej holds special significance, especially for married women. This auspicious festival is observed on the third day (Tritiya Tithi) of the Krishna Paksha in the month of Bhadrapada. In 2025, Kajari Teej will be celebrated on August 12.

According to Hindu beliefs, Kajari Teej marks the divine reunion of Lord Shiv and Goddess Parvati. On this day, married women observe a fast and pray for the long life and well-being of their husbands. Meanwhile, unmarried girls worship with the hope of getting a good life partner.

When Is Kajari Teej In 2025?

According to the Hindu Panchang (calendar), the Tritiya Tithi of Bhadrapada Krishna Paksha begins at 10:33 AM on August 11, 2025, and ends at 08:40 AM on August 12, 2025. As per the tradition of observing festivals based on Udaya Tithi (sunrise), Kajari Teej will be celebrated on Tuesday, August 12, 2025.

Auspicious Timings For Kajari Teej Puja

Brahma Muhurat: 4:23 AM to 5:06 AM

4:23 AM to 5:06 AM Vijay Muhurat: 2 :38 PM to 3:31 PM

:38 PM to 3:31 PM Godhuli Muhurat: 7:03 PM to 7:25 PM

7:03 PM to 7:25 PM Nishita Kaal: 12:05 AM to 12:48 AM (midnight)

Significance Of Kajari Teej

Kajari Teej is not just a festival but a symbol of devotion, love, and spiritual dedication. Women offer special items used for bridal adornment (solah shringar) to Goddess Parvati, seeking her blessings for marital bliss, prosperity, and good fortune. It is also believed that performing the rituals of this day with devotion can bless couples with wealth and children.

What To Offer Goddess Parvati On Kajari Teej?

To seek special blessings during the puja, the following items are traditionally offered to Goddess Parvati:

Vermillion (Sindoor)

Bindi

Bangles

Mehndi (Henna)

Mirror

Perfume (Ittar)

Chunari (scarf)

Kumkum

Green Saree

Toe rings (Bichhua)

Comb

Adorning the goddess with these items is believed to bring her joy, and in return, she blesses the devotees with unbreakable marital fortune and happiness. Performing Solah Shringar (16-step adornment) on this day is also considered highly auspicious.

