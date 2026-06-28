Arjuna-Chitrangada Story: Love, Duty And A Promise That Changed Manipur’s Future

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Arjuna arrived in Manipur during exile, seeking spiritual growth.

He met warrior princess Chitrangada, falling in love.

King accepted marriage with heir remaining in Manipur.

Arjuna and Chitrangada married, had son, then he departed.

Among the many remarkable stories in the Mahabharata, the tale of Arjuna and Chitrangada stands out for its unique blend of love, duty, and sacrifice. Their story is not simply about romance but about honour, responsibility, and keeping one’s word. It began during Arjuna’s exile, when his journey through sacred pilgrimage sites brought him to Manipur. What followed was a life-changing chapter that connected one of the Pandavas to the royal lineage of Manipur and left behind an important lesson on relationships, commitment, and dharma that continues to resonate even today across generations and cultures.

Arjuna Reaches Manipur

During his years of exile, Arjuna travelled across several sacred places in search of spiritual growth and inner balance. His journey eventually brought him to Manipur, a land known for its natural beauty, strong warrior culture, and rich traditions. It was here that an important turning point unfolded in his life.

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Meeting Chitrangada

In Manipur, Arjuna met Chitrangada, the daughter of King Chitravahana. Chitrangada was admired not just for her beauty but for her strength, courage, and skill in warfare. She was trained as a warrior and was considered capable of ruling the kingdom. Her intelligence and leadership qualities left a deep impression on Arjuna. Over time, admiration turned into affection.

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King’s Special Condition

When Arjuna expressed his wish to marry Chitrangada, King Chitravahana welcomed him respectfully but placed one important condition before approving the marriage. According to the royal tradition of Manipur, only Chitrangada’s son would inherit the kingdom and remain in Manipur as its future ruler. This meant Arjuna could not take his wife and child away permanently. Arjuna accepted the condition without hesitation, choosing duty and honour above personal desire.

Marriage And Separation

Arjuna and Chitrangada were married according to Vedic traditions and lived together in Manipur for several years. Their bond was built on mutual respect, trust, and understanding. In time, Chitrangada gave birth to a son, Babhruvahana.

As promised, Babhruvahana was declared the heir to Manipur. True to his word, Arjuna left his wife and son in the kingdom and resumed his journey. The story of Arjuna and Chitrangada remains one of the most meaningful narratives in the Mahabharata. It reminds us that true love is not only about companionship but also about honouring promises, respecting responsibilities, and staying committed to dharma even when the choices are difficult.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on astrological predictions, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]