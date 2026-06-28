Astro Analysis | Baba Barfani Darshan Update: New Ice Lingam Image Ahead Of Amarnath Yatra

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Amarnath Yatra 2026 begins July 3; registrations exceed 375,000.

New image shows ice lingam slightly shrunk, remains stable.

Administration finalized extensive safety, medical, communication arrangements for pilgrims.

Rising temperatures pose challenge to ice lingam's preservation.

Only a week remains before the start of the 2026 Amarnath Yatra. Millions of Shiva devotees across the country are currently focused on the sacred cave of Baba Amarnath. Meanwhile, a new image of Baba Barfani (the snow lingam) has emerged before the start of the yatra, further increasing the faith and enthusiasm of the devotees.

The new image shows that the size of the ice lingam has shrunk slightly compared to the previously released image, but it's a matter of relief that, despite the ever-increasing heat, the ice lingam remains in good condition. Every year, the weather affects the size of the ice lingam, and that's why devotees are anxious about the condition of Baba Barfani's darshan before the pilgrimage begins.

Amarnath Yatra 2026 To Begin From July 3

This year, the Amarnath Yatra will officially begin on July 3, 2026. The administration and security agencies have completed extensive preparations to ensure a safe and orderly pilgrimage. Medical facilities, security arrangements, communication services, and many other necessary arrangements are being finalized along the pilgrimage routes to ensure that pilgrims face no inconvenience.

Special Attention To Safety And Amenities Along The Route:

The administration says that the safety of pilgrims will be a top priority during this pilgrimage. Special arrangements have been made for health services, emergency assistance, traffic management, and weather monitoring to ensure a smooth journey.

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How Many Devotees Have Registered So Far?

The enthusiasm of devotees for the pilgrimage is at record levels this year as well. So far, more than 375,000 pilgrims have registered. This number is steadily increasing, and officials expect that by the end of the pilgrimage this year, more than 500,000 pilgrims will have visited Baba Amarnath. If this happens, it could prove to be one of the largest pilgrimages in recent years.

Will The Heat Affect The Ice Lingam Of Baba Barfani?

However, the weather remains a major challenge this time as well. Temperatures have been higher than normal in the past few days, which is expected to impact the size of the ice lingam. If the heat intensifies in the coming days or there is a sudden change in the weather, the ice lingam of Baba Barfani may melt faster than usual. In such a situation, some devotees may change their travel plans, which could potentially impact the total number of pilgrims.

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What Do Experts Believe?

Experts believe that the natural environment within the Amarnath cave plays a crucial role in preserving the ice lingam for so long. However, the effects of external temperatures and climate change vary each year. Therefore, devotees are constantly monitoring the ice lingam for new images and weather updates.

Amarnath Yatra Is Not Just A Religious Pilgrimage; It Is A Symbol Of Faith And Belief

The Amarnath Yatra is not just a religious pilgrimage but a remarkable amalgamation of faith, patience, and devotion. Despite the difficult mountain paths, challenging weather, and long treks, millions of devotees arrive each year to seek the darshan of Baba Barfani, chanting "Har Har Mahadev." This pilgrimage has become a symbol of spiritual experience as well as courage and faith.

What Will Be Most Important In The Amarnath Yatra 2026?

If the weather remains favorable and the ice lingam remains safe, this year's Amarnath Yatra could see a record number of pilgrims. The new image has filled devotees with enthusiasm, and everyone prays that the divine darshan of Baba Barfani continues to be readily available to devotees throughout the pilgrimage.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on astrological predictions, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]