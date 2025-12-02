Purnima Dates In 2026: Check Complete Calendar And Significance Of Full Moon Days

Purnima Dates 2026: Purnima, the full moon day, holds special importance in Hindu culture, representing spiritual purity, mental clarity, and divine energy. While typically there are 12 Purnimas in a year, 2026 is unique with 13 full moon days due to an extra lunar month. These days are particularly sacred for worshipping Goddess Lakshmi, offering prayers to Lord Satyanarayan, and performing rituals by rivers under the luminous full moon.

Purnima 2026 Dates: Complete Calendar

Here is the full list of Purnima in 2026:

Paush Purnima – 3 January 2026

3 January 2026 Magh Purnima – 1 February 2026

1 February 2026 Phalgun Purnima – 3 March 2026

3 March 2026 Chaitra Purnima – 2 April 2026

2 April 2026 Vaishakh Purnima – 1 May 2026

1 May 2026 Jyeshth Purnima (Adhik Maas) – 31 May 2026

31 May 2026 Jyeshtha Purnima – 29 June 2026

29 June 2026 Ashadh Purnima – 29 July 2026

29 July 2026 Shravan Purnima – 28 August 2026

28 August 2026 Bhadrapad Purnima – 26 September 2026

26 September 2026 Ashwin Purnima – 26 October 2026

26 October 2026 Kartik Purnima – 24 November 2026

24 November 2026 Margashirsh Purnima – 23 December 2026

Scientific Significance Of Purnima

The full moon is the brightest phase of the lunar month, reflecting cosmic energy that influences Earth and all living beings. On Purnima, the moon reaches its peak illumination, symbolising clarity, emotional balance, and spiritual purity. Meditation and prayer during this period can help stabilise the mind and enhance mental focus.

Importance Of Bathing On Purnima

Bathing in rivers like the Ganga or other sacred waters on Purnima is believed to purify both the body and mind. The full moon amplifies the divine energy in water, which is thought to wash away sins, negativity, and past karmic burdens. This ritual of sacred bathing has been celebrated for centuries in Hindu traditions.

Religious Significance Of Purnima

According to Hindu scriptures, fasting, prayers, and rituals on Purnima hold exceptional merit. Devotees worship Goddess Lakshmi for prosperity and Lord Satyanarayan for peace and well-being. Offering prayers to the moon can reduce obstacles and spiritual afflictions, bringing harmony and abundance into one’s life.