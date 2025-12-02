Purnima Dates In 2026: Check Complete Calendar And Significance Of Full Moon Days
Purnima Dates 2026: Purnima, the full moon day, holds special importance in Hindu culture, representing spiritual purity, mental clarity, and divine energy. While typically there are 12 Purnimas in a year, 2026 is unique with 13 full moon days due to an extra lunar month. These days are particularly sacred for worshipping Goddess Lakshmi, offering prayers to Lord Satyanarayan, and performing rituals by rivers under the luminous full moon.
Purnima 2026 Dates: Complete Calendar
Here is the full list of Purnima in 2026:
- Paush Purnima – 3 January 2026
- Magh Purnima – 1 February 2026
- Phalgun Purnima – 3 March 2026
- Chaitra Purnima – 2 April 2026
- Vaishakh Purnima – 1 May 2026
- Jyeshth Purnima (Adhik Maas) – 31 May 2026
- Jyeshtha Purnima – 29 June 2026
- Ashadh Purnima – 29 July 2026
- Shravan Purnima – 28 August 2026
- Bhadrapad Purnima – 26 September 2026
- Ashwin Purnima – 26 October 2026
- Kartik Purnima – 24 November 2026
- Margashirsh Purnima – 23 December 2026
Scientific Significance Of Purnima
The full moon is the brightest phase of the lunar month, reflecting cosmic energy that influences Earth and all living beings. On Purnima, the moon reaches its peak illumination, symbolising clarity, emotional balance, and spiritual purity. Meditation and prayer during this period can help stabilise the mind and enhance mental focus.
Importance Of Bathing On Purnima
Bathing in rivers like the Ganga or other sacred waters on Purnima is believed to purify both the body and mind. The full moon amplifies the divine energy in water, which is thought to wash away sins, negativity, and past karmic burdens. This ritual of sacred bathing has been celebrated for centuries in Hindu traditions.
Religious Significance Of Purnima
According to Hindu scriptures, fasting, prayers, and rituals on Purnima hold exceptional merit. Devotees worship Goddess Lakshmi for prosperity and Lord Satyanarayan for peace and well-being. Offering prayers to the moon can reduce obstacles and spiritual afflictions, bringing harmony and abundance into one’s life.
[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on astrological predictions, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]