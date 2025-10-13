When Is Akshaya Navami In 2025? Check Out The Date, Muhurat, Puja Rituals, And More

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeReligionWhen Is Akshaya Navami In 2025? Check Out The Date, Muhurat, Puja Rituals, And More

By : ABP Live Lifestyle | Updated at : 13 Oct 2025 11:01 AM (IST)
Every year, the festival of Akshaya Navami is celebrated during the month of Kartik. This sacred day falls on the ninth day (Navami Tithi) of the Shukla Paksha in the Kartik month. According to Hindu beliefs, observing a fast and worshipping Lord Vishnu and Goddess Lakshmi on this day brings prosperity, happiness, and peace to the home. It is also believed that with their divine blessings, all obstacles and troubles in life are removed.

On this auspicious occasion, women observe a fast throughout the day and prepare food under the Amla (Indian Gooseberry) tree in the evening. Before partaking in the meal, offerings are first made to Lord Vishnu and Lord Shiv.

Akshaya Navami 2025: Date And Shubh Muhurat

This year, Akshaya Navami will be celebrated on Friday, October 31, 2025. The Navami Tithi begins at 10:06 a.m. on October 30 and ends at 10:03 a.m. on October 31. As per scriptures, since the Udaya Tithi (rising date) falls on October 31, that day is considered most auspicious for observing the fast and performing the puja.

Auspicious Yogas On Akshaya Navami 2025

This year’s Akshaya Navami will witness the formation of several auspicious yogas that enhance the festival’s significance. The Navami Tithi will begin at 6:17 a.m., and the Ravi Yoga will prevail throughout the day. Worshipping Goddess Lakshmi during Ravi Yoga is believed to bring success and prosperity in all endeavors. Additionally, the Shivvas Yoga will last until 10:03 a.m., making it a favorable period for performing Lakshmi Puja to attain desired outcomes in auspicious works.

Akshaya Navami Puja Rituals

Devotees should wake up early in the morning, take a holy bath, and resolve to observe the fast. Clean the place of worship and offer prayers to Lord Vishnu and Goddess Lakshmi with full devotion. Since the main worship is performed in the evening, devotees should take another bath at that time.

Clean the area under an Amla tree, place all the puja items, and worship the tree using turmeric, rice, kumkum, flowers, and water. Light a ghee lamp under the tree and take seven circumambulations around it. Then, cook food under the same tree and first offer it to Lord Vishnu and Lord Shiv. Finally, consume the prasad at that spot. Performing these rituals is believed to bring happiness, good fortune, and prosperity into one’s life.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on assumptions and available information. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]

Published at : 13 Oct 2025 11:01 AM (IST)
Akshaya Navami Akshaya Navami Date Akshaya Navami Puja Muhurat Akshaya Navami Puja Rituals
