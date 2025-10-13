Ahoi Ashtami 2025: Know The Significance, Star And Moon Sighting Time For This Auspicious Fast

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeReligionAhoi Ashtami 2025: Know The Significance, Star And Moon Sighting Time For This Auspicious Fast

Ahoi Ashtami 2025 will be observed on Monday, October 13. Know the significance of this sacred fast, along with the exact star and moon sighting times.

By : ABP Live Lifestyle | Updated at : 13 Oct 2025 10:28 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

In Hinduism, mothers observe several fasts and rituals to pray for the long life, good health, and bright future of their children. One of the most important among them is the Ahoi Ashtami Vrat, which is being observed today, Monday, October 13, 2025.

The Ahoi Ashtami fast begins after sunrise and concludes only after the appearance of stars in the evening. Once the stars become visible in the night sky, mothers offer Arghya (water offering) to the stars and then break their fast.

This fast is considered one of the most powerful and effective rituals for the happiness and prosperity of one’s children. On this day, devotees worship Goddess Parvati in her Ahoi form, who is believed to protect children from harm and bless them with well-being.

Ahoi Ashtami 2025: Star And Moon Sighting Time

The Ahoi Ashtami puja is considered incomplete without offering Arghya to the stars. As per the Hindu Panchang, the star sighting (Tara Darshan) will take place at 7:32 PM (IST) on October 13. Mothers can offer water and prayers to the stars at this time and then break their fast.

Some devotees also perform moon sighting (Chandra Darshan) along with the star offering. This year, the moonrise time on Ahoi Ashtami is at 11:20 PM (IST). During the offering, it is considered auspicious to chant the mantra "Om Parvatipriyanandanaya Namah", seeking blessings for their children’s happiness and safety.

Rituals And Puja Schedule To Follow

  • Morning Preparations: Begin the day early with a holy bath and wear clean, traditional attire.
  • Puja Setup: In the evening, draw an image of Goddess Ahoi on the wall using kumkum (vermilion). Place a decorated thali containing flowers, fruits, sweets, and water for worship.
  • Puja Muhurat: The puja should be performed during the auspicious period from 5:53 PM to 7:08 PM.
  • Breaking the Fast: After sighting the stars at, offer water to them, pray for your children’s prosperity, and then conclude the fast.

Significance Of Ahoi Ashtami Vrat

The Ahoi Ashtami fast is deeply symbolic of a mother’s unconditional love and devotion. It is believed that by observing this vrat, Goddess Ahoi removes obstacles from the lives of children and ensures their long life and success.

Devotees also believe that the divine energy generated through this vrat strengthens family bonds and protects children from negativity.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on assumptions and available information. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]

Published at : 13 Oct 2025 10:28 AM (IST)
