Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
independence dayWeb StoriesIdeas of IndiaEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeReligionAja Ekadashi To Be Observed Today — Know Vrat Rituals, Significance, Special Remedies, And More

Aja Ekadashi To Be Observed Today — Know Vrat Rituals, Significance, Special Remedies, And More

Aja Ekadashi is considered highly auspicious in Hinduism. Scriptures state that observing this fast grants results equivalent to performing 1,000 Ashwamedha Yagyas and 100 Rajasuya Yagyas.

By : ABP Live Lifestyle | Updated at : 19 Aug 2025 09:12 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Aja Ekadashi is observed every year on the Krishna Paksha Ekadashi of the Bhadrapada month. Dedicated to Lord Vishnu, the preserver of the universe, this vrat (fast) is believed to bring liberation (moksha) to the devotees.

In 2025, Aja Ekadashi will be observed today on Tuesday, August 19. On this day, devotees observe strict fasting, worship Lord Vishnu, and seek his divine blessings.

ALSO READ: When Will Durga Puja Start In 2025? Know Key Dates, Significance, And Rituals Of This Puja

Aja Ekadashi 2025: Date And Shubh Muhurat

  • Ekadashi Tithi Begins: August 18, 2025, 5:22 PM
  • Ekadashi Tithi Ends: August 19, 2025, 3:32 PM
  • Vrat Parana (breaking the fast): August 20, 2025, between 5:35 AM to 8:29 AM

Aja Ekadashi Vrat Rituals:

  • Begin the day with a ritual bath and take a vow (sankalp) of fasting.
  • Purify the home with Gangajal.
  • Install an idol or image of Lord Vishnu in the puja area.
  • Offer yellow clothes, yellow flowers, and tulsi leaves to the deity.
  • Perform abhishek with Gangajal, followed by lighting incense and lamps.
  • Chant “Om Namo Bhagavate Vasudevaya” throughout the day.
  • In the evening, recite Vishnu Sahasranama or perform Vishnu Aarti.
  • Conclude the fast the next day on Dwadashi Tithi by offering food and clothes to Brahmins.

Do’s Of Aja Ekadashi Vrat

  • Take a bath before sunrise and begin the fast with devotion.
  • Offer tulsi leaves to Lord Vishnu.
  • Consume only sattvic food or fruits.
  • Donate essentials to the needy to fulfill wishes.

Don’ts Of Aja Ekadashi Vrat

  • Avoid onion, garlic, and non-vegetarian food.
  • Refrain from alcohol consumption.
  • Do not cut hair or nails on this day.
  • Avoid sleeping on the bed; it is advised to sleep on the floor.
  • Stay away from negative thoughts and conversations.

Five Special Remedies On Aja Ekadashi

  • Light a lamp near the tulsi plant.
  • Donate yellow fruits or clothes to the needy.
  • Offer tulsi leaves to Lord Vishnu.
  • Recite Vishnu Sahasranama.
  • Distribute food and clothes to the poor.

Significance Of Aja Ekadashi

Aja Ekadashi is considered highly auspicious in Hinduism. Scriptures state that observing this fast grants results equivalent to performing 1,000 Ashwamedha Yagyas and 100 Rajasuya Yagyas. The vrat is believed to erase sins, remove life’s hardships, and bless devotees with eternal virtues and prosperity.

Published at : 19 Aug 2025 09:12 AM (IST)
Tags :
Aja Ekadashi Ekadashi Date Ekadashi 2025 Aja Ekadashi Today Aja Ekadashi Vrat Rituals Aja Ekadashi Shubh Muhurat
Preferred Sources
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Zelenskyy, Putin Meeting 'Within Next 2 Weeks' As Ukraine Pushes For 'Unconditional' Talks With Russia
Zelenskyy, Putin Meeting 'Within Next 2 Weeks' As Ukraine Pushes For 'Unconditional' Talks With Russia
World
‘Putin Expecting Call’: Trump Eyes Breakthrough In Ukraine Talks, Zelenskyy Thanks Him For ‘Personal Efforts’
‘Putin Expecting Call’: Trump Eyes Breakthrough In Ukraine Talks, Zelenskyy Thanks ‘Personal Efforts’
World
WATCH: Trump Greets Zelenskyy At White House, Indulges In Banter On Black Suit Months After Attire Trolling
WATCH: Trump Greets Zelenskyy At White House, Indulges In Banter On Black Suit
Cities
32 Delhi Schools Receive Hoax Bomb Threats Demanding $5000 In Crypto; Kejriwal Slams BJP Govt
32 Delhi Schools Receive Hoax Bomb Threats Demanding $5000 In Crypto; Kejriwal Slams BJP Govt
Advertisement

Videos

Alert: Citizens Criticize MCD Sterilization Drive, Demand Action Against Human Criminals First
Delhi Faces Flood Risk As Yamuna Water Levels Approach Evacuation Threshold Tonight
Delhi On High Alert As Yamuna Water Levels Rise: Evacuations Underway In Low-Lying Areas
Mumbai And Delhi Face Heavy Rain Threats: Waterlogging And Rising Yamuna Levels Raise Alarm
Mumbai Monsoon Chaos: Heavy Rain Paralyzes Western Expressway, Traffic Snarls Everywhere
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
Southern Star & RSS Man — CP Radhakrishnan is the NDA’s Perfect Choice. What This Means For Oppn | OPINION
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget