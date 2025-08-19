Aja Ekadashi To Be Observed Today — Know Vrat Rituals, Significance, Special Remedies, And More

Aja Ekadashi is observed every year on the Krishna Paksha Ekadashi of the Bhadrapada month. Dedicated to Lord Vishnu, the preserver of the universe, this vrat (fast) is believed to bring liberation (moksha) to the devotees.

In 2025, Aja Ekadashi will be observed today on Tuesday, August 19. On this day, devotees observe strict fasting, worship Lord Vishnu, and seek his divine blessings.

Aja Ekadashi 2025: Date And Shubh Muhurat

Ekadashi Tithi Begins: August 18, 2025, 5:22 PM

August 18, 2025, 5:22 PM Ekadashi Tithi Ends: August 19, 2025, 3:32 PM

August 19, 2025, 3:32 PM Vrat Parana (breaking the fast): August 20, 2025, between 5:35 AM to 8:29 AM

Aja Ekadashi Vrat Rituals:

Begin the day with a ritual bath and take a vow (sankalp) of fasting.

Purify the home with Gangajal.

Install an idol or image of Lord Vishnu in the puja area.

Offer yellow clothes, yellow flowers, and tulsi leaves to the deity.

Perform abhishek with Gangajal, followed by lighting incense and lamps.

Chant “Om Namo Bhagavate Vasudevaya” throughout the day.

In the evening, recite Vishnu Sahasranama or perform Vishnu Aarti.

Conclude the fast the next day on Dwadashi Tithi by offering food and clothes to Brahmins.

Do’s Of Aja Ekadashi Vrat

Take a bath before sunrise and begin the fast with devotion.

Offer tulsi leaves to Lord Vishnu.

Consume only sattvic food or fruits.

Donate essentials to the needy to fulfill wishes.

Don’ts Of Aja Ekadashi Vrat

Avoid onion, garlic, and non-vegetarian food.

Refrain from alcohol consumption.

Do not cut hair or nails on this day.

Avoid sleeping on the bed; it is advised to sleep on the floor.

Stay away from negative thoughts and conversations.

Five Special Remedies On Aja Ekadashi

Light a lamp near the tulsi plant.

Donate yellow fruits or clothes to the needy.

Offer tulsi leaves to Lord Vishnu.

Recite Vishnu Sahasranama.

Distribute food and clothes to the poor.

Significance Of Aja Ekadashi

Aja Ekadashi is considered highly auspicious in Hinduism. Scriptures state that observing this fast grants results equivalent to performing 1,000 Ashwamedha Yagyas and 100 Rajasuya Yagyas. The vrat is believed to erase sins, remove life’s hardships, and bless devotees with eternal virtues and prosperity.