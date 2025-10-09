Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeReligionWhen Is Ahoi Ashtami In 2025? Check Out The Date, Timing, And Legend Behind This Auspicious Day

When Is Ahoi Ashtami In 2025? Check Out The Date, Timing, And Legend Behind This Auspicious Day

Ahoi Ashtami is a sacred Hindu festival where mothers observe a fast and worship Goddess Ahoi for the long life, prosperity, and well-being of their children.

By : ABP Live Lifestyle | Updated at : 09 Oct 2025 06:21 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Ahoi Ashtami is a revered Hindu festival observed on the eighth day (Ashtami Tithi) of the Krishna Paksha in the Kartik month. As per belief, keeping this fast blesses mothers with the long life and prosperity of their children. Hence, every year, mothers observe the Ahoi Ashtami fast and worship Goddess Ahoi Mata, who is considered a divine form of Goddess Parvati, the protector of children.

On this auspicious day, mothers wake up early, take a holy bath, and offer water (Arghya) to the Sun God. They observe a nirjala fast (without food or water) throughout the day and worship Ahoi Mata in the evening during the auspicious muhurat. The fast is concluded only after offering prayers to the stars at night.

ALSO READ: Diwali 2025 To Be Celebrated Over Six Days: Check The Complete Festival Schedule Here

Ahoi Ashtami 2025 Date And Timings

Ahoi Ashtami is celebrated exactly eight days before Diwali. According to the Hindu Panchang, the festival in 2025 will be observed on Monday, October 13. This year, the day will also witness the auspicious combination of Shiva Yoga, Siddha Yoga, Parigha Yoga, and Ravi Yoga, making it even more spiritually significant.

  • Ashtami Tithi Begins: October 13 at 12:14 AM
  • Ashtami Tithi Ends: October 14 at 11:09 AM
  • Ahoi Ashtami Fast Date: Monday, October 13, 2025
  • Ahoi Mata Puja Muhurat: 5:53 PM to 7:08 PM
  • Time to Offer Arghya to the Stars: Till 6:17 PM

The Legend Behind Ahoi Ashtami

According to the Ahoi Ashtami Vrat Katha, once a woman accidentally killed a baby of a hedgehog (Syahu) while digging soil in the forest. In grief, the mother hedgehog cursed her, leading to the death of the woman’s own children. Filled with remorse, she prayed to Ahoi Mata for forgiveness. Moved by her sincere devotion, the goddess blessed her and restored her son’s life. Since then, women observe the Ahoi Ashtami fast to seek blessings for the long life, success, and well-being of their children.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on assumptions and available information. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]

Published at : 09 Oct 2025 06:21 AM (IST)
Tags :
Ahoi Ashtami Ahoi Ashtami Fast Date Ahoi Ashtami Puja Timing Legend Behind Ahoi Ashtami Ahoi Ashtami Fast
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
PM Modi Slams Chidambaram, Cites ABP Interview: ‘Congress Govt Stopped Security Forces From Retaliating After 26/11’
PM Modi Slams Chidambaram, Cites ABP Interview: ‘Congress Govt Stopped...’
India
Drug Controller Orders Nationwide Crackdown After MP Cough Syrup Deaths, IMA Protests Doctor’s Arrest
Drug Controller Orders Nationwide Crackdown After MP Cough Syrup Deaths, IMA Protests Doctor’s Arrest
Election 2025
If Chirag Paswan Goes Solo In Bihar Election, Can BJP Afford The Fallout?
If Chirag Paswan Goes Solo In Bihar Election, Can BJP Afford The Fallout?
India
PM Modi Inaugurates Navi Mumbai International Airport: 10 Facts About India's New AI-Enabled Aviation Hub
PM Modi Inaugurates Navi Mumbai Airport: 10 Facts About India's Largest Greenfield Aviation Project
Advertisement

Videos

Bihar Elections 2025: RJD Leader Tejaswi Yadav Likely To Contest Over 2 Seats | ABP News
Supreme Court Lawyer Creates Chaos, Attempts to Remove CJI Gavai’s Shoe Amid Heated Protest
Bihar Elections 2025: Seats Allocation Clash Continues Between Chirag Paswan And Jitan Ram Manjhi | ABP News
Azam Khan Released From Jail; Akhilesh Yadav To Meet Him In Rampur Under Strict Conditions
Pawan Singh Press Conference: Responds to Wife Jyoti Singh’s Allegations, Calls Family Matters Private
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
Manipur’s Deep Divide: Why The State’s Governance Crisis Demands A Federated Future
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget