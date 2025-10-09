When Is Ahoi Ashtami In 2025? Check Out The Date, Timing, And Legend Behind This Auspicious Day

Ahoi Ashtami is a revered Hindu festival observed on the eighth day (Ashtami Tithi) of the Krishna Paksha in the Kartik month. As per belief, keeping this fast blesses mothers with the long life and prosperity of their children. Hence, every year, mothers observe the Ahoi Ashtami fast and worship Goddess Ahoi Mata, who is considered a divine form of Goddess Parvati, the protector of children.

On this auspicious day, mothers wake up early, take a holy bath, and offer water (Arghya) to the Sun God. They observe a nirjala fast (without food or water) throughout the day and worship Ahoi Mata in the evening during the auspicious muhurat. The fast is concluded only after offering prayers to the stars at night.

ALSO READ: Diwali 2025 To Be Celebrated Over Six Days: Check The Complete Festival Schedule Here

Ahoi Ashtami 2025 Date And Timings

Ahoi Ashtami is celebrated exactly eight days before Diwali. According to the Hindu Panchang, the festival in 2025 will be observed on Monday, October 13. This year, the day will also witness the auspicious combination of Shiva Yoga, Siddha Yoga, Parigha Yoga, and Ravi Yoga, making it even more spiritually significant.

Ashtami Tithi Begins: October 13 at 12:14 AM

October 13 at 12:14 AM Ashtami Tithi Ends: October 14 at 11:09 AM

October 14 at 11:09 AM Ahoi Ashtami Fast Date: Monday, October 13, 2025

Monday, October 13, 2025 Ahoi Mata Puja Muhurat: 5:53 PM to 7:08 PM

5:53 PM to 7:08 PM Time to Offer Arghya to the Stars: Till 6:17 PM

The Legend Behind Ahoi Ashtami

According to the Ahoi Ashtami Vrat Katha, once a woman accidentally killed a baby of a hedgehog (Syahu) while digging soil in the forest. In grief, the mother hedgehog cursed her, leading to the death of the woman’s own children. Filled with remorse, she prayed to Ahoi Mata for forgiveness. Moved by her sincere devotion, the goddess blessed her and restored her son’s life. Since then, women observe the Ahoi Ashtami fast to seek blessings for the long life, success, and well-being of their children.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on assumptions and available information. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]