Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ganesh UtsavIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeReligion9 September, 2025: The Rare Triple 9 Phenomenon And Its Spiritual Power

9 September, 2025: The Rare Triple 9 Phenomenon And Its Spiritual Power

9 September 2025 forms the rare Triple 9 combination. Falling on a Tuesday dedicated to Hanuman Ji, this powerful day is believed to bring karmic closure, divine blessings, and opportunities.

By : ABP Live Lifestyle | Updated at : 08 Sep 2025 11:41 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

9 September 2025 is set to be a rare and spiritually powerful day. On this date, the unique Triple 9 (9/9/9) combination forms, which holds great importance in numerology. The sum of the date (9+9+9 = 27, and 2+7 = 9 again) creates a karmic gateway believed to bring closure, divine blessings, and fresh beginnings. Coinciding with Tuesday, the day is dedicated to Lord Hanuman, whose ruling number is also 9. This alignment makes the day even more significant. Falling just after the Bhadrapad Purnima lunar eclipse, the energy of this day is said to be especially strong for manifestations and spiritual remedies.

ALSO READ: Mahalaya 2025: Know Date, Significance, And All About This Day Celebrated Just Before Navratri

Why 9/9/9 Is Considered So Powerful

In numerology, the number 9 symbolises completion, karmic balance, and preparation for new journeys. It is associated with strength, universal energy, and closure of old cycles. The Triple 9 combination intensifies these energies, making it a rare day when spiritual practices and positive actions are believed to bring quick results. Instead of fearing the power of 9/9/9, this alignment should be embraced as an opportunity for liberation, healing, and transformation.

What To Do On 9 September 2025

Since the day coincides with Tuesday, dedicated to Hanuman Ji, devotees can follow special practices to align with this divine energy:

  • Recite Hanuman Chalisa with devotion.
  • Donate sweets in memory of ancestors or loved ones.
  • Write down past mistakes on paper and burn it as a symbol of release.
  • Begin new ventures with a prayer to Lord Hanuman.
  • These rituals are said to invite blessings for health, relationships, and career while removing obstacles from one’s path.

Things To Avoid On This Day

  • To fully benefit from the energy of 9/9/9, devotees are advised to avoid certain actions:
  • Do not insult or hurt anyone with your words.
  • Avoid consuming tamasic (heavy or non-vegetarian) foods.
  • Refrain from harming any animals.
  • Maintain peace within your family and surroundings.
  • Staying pure in thought, word, and action is believed to make the day more auspicious.

Powerful Remedies For 9 September 2025

For those seeking career growth, financial stability, or relief from struggles, certain remedies can be performed on this powerful day:

  • Apply a mixture of sindoor and chameli oil to Hanuman Ji.
  • Offer 1.25 kg of masoor dal wrapped in a red cloth along with a coin, while chanting the Hanuman Chalisa.
  • Chant Ram Naam throughout the day to invoke divine blessings.

These practices, rooted in devotion, are said to strengthen Mars energy and invite Hanuman Ji’s protection.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on beliefs, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]

Published at : 08 Sep 2025 11:41 AM (IST)
Tags :
9 September 2025 Triple 9 Numerology Hanuman Ji Remedies
Preferred Sources
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Business
India Assures Belgium Of Humane Detention Conditions For Mehul Choksi In PNB Fraud Case
India Assures Belgium Of Humane Detention Conditions For Mehul Choksi In PNB Fraud Case
India
Terrorist Killed, Army Jawan Injured In Encounter In J&K's Kulgam
Terrorist Killed, Army Jawan Injured In Encounter In J&K's Kulgam
World
'No Exception': Musk After Navarro Slams X Fact-Checking His Anti-India Post
'No Exception': Musk After Navarro Slams X Fact-Checking His Anti-India Post
Cities
AAP Takes Panchayat Dig After Delhi CM Rekha Gupta's Husband Seen At Govt Meeting
AAP Takes Panchayat Dig After Delhi CM Rekha Gupta's Husband Seen At Govt Meeting
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Three Suspicious Containers Drift Ashore in Maharashtra’s Palghar, Security Agencies on High Alert
India’s Vice President Election: NDA and Opposition MPs Conduct Mock Polls Ahead of Big Day | ABP NEWS
Sky Turns Scarlet: World Witnesses Longest Lunar Eclipse Since 2022 | ABP NEWS
Mahadangal: Yogita Bhayana to File FIR Against Aniruddhacharya Over POCSO Violation | ABP NEWS
Mahadangal: Outrage Grows Over Aniruddhacharya’s Misogynistic Remarks, When Will He Apologize? | ABP NEWS
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

ABP Live News
ABP Live News
The Assam Factor In India's Leap In The Semiconductor Revolution
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget