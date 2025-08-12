3. Tricolour Floral Arrangements: Nothing beats fresh flowers when it comes to adding colour and life to your home. For Independence Day, craft floral centerpieces using traditional Indian flowers, like marigolds for saffron, jasmine for white, and lush green leaves or ferns. These can be arranged on dining tables, window sills, or entrance areas to welcome guests with a burst of patriotism. These arrangements are a timeless way to bring the Indian flag colours indoors. (Image Source: ABPLIVE AI)