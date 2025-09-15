Durga Puja 2025: Kajol’s 8 Saree Looks That Blend Tradition With Timeless Glamour

1. Peach Saree With Floral Pallu: Kajol stuns in a peach saree that blends timeless elegance with festive charm. The saree features delicate polka-dot detailing across the drape, giving it a subtle yet sophisticated appeal. The highlight is undoubtedly the contrasting red floral pallu, adorned with intricate patterns. Paired with a sleeveless blouse, this ensemble perfectly balances contemporary styling with classic saree grace. (Image Source: Instagram/@kajol)
2. Bold Hot Pink Saree: Kajol makes a striking impression in this hot pink saree, radiating elegance and festive charm. The saree is adorned with delicate sequin embellishments along the border and scattered floral motifs across the drape. Styled with a sleeveless blouse featuring a beaded neckline, the outfit carries both modern sophistication and traditional appeal. Perfect for Durga Puja evenings in 2025, this saree is an excellent choice for cultural gatherings, aarti, or festive get-togethers. (Image Source: Instagram/@kajol)
3. Red And Gold Polka Dot Saree: Kajol channels timeless retro vibes in this stunning red saree featuring oversized golden polka dots. The vibrant drape instantly stands out, bringing back the charm of vintage Bollywood with a festive twist. For Durga Puja 2025, this saree is an ideal pick. Paired with a sleeveless blouse, the look captures both playfulness and sophistication. Kajol styles it with statement jewellery and loose waves, proving that a classic print can be reimagined into a modern festive fashion statement. (Image Source: Instagram/@kajol)
4. Yellow Saree With Floral Prints: Kajol exudes warmth and positivity in this radiant sunshine yellow saree. Kajol’s minimal accessories and a neatly styled bun let the saree shine, proving that sometimes elegance lies in simplicity. The saree has soft floral prints along the pallu and pleats. Styled with a sleeveless blouse, this look is airy, graceful, and effortlessly chic. For Durga Puja 2025, this saree is an excellent daytime choice. Kajol’s minimal accessories and a neatly styled bun let the saree shine, proving that sometimes elegance lies in simplicity. (Image Source: Instagram/@kajol)
5. Blush Pink Saree: Kajol embraces soft sophistication in this blush pink saree, adorned with delicate embroidery along the borders. The pastel hue exudes calm elegance, while the subtle embellishments add a refined festive touch. For Durga Puja 2025, this saree is perfect for those who prefer minimal yet elegant festive wear. Kajol completes the look with statement earrings and a sleek ponytail, striking the perfect balance between simplicity and charm. (Image Source: Instagram/@kajol)
6. Shimmery Green Saree: Kajol’s dazzling green saree is the ultimate pick if you want to shine bright this Durga Puja. The shimmering sequin detailing adds a glamorous edge, while the elegant drape keeps the look graceful and traditional. Paired with a matching blouse and minimal accessories, this ensemble strikes the perfect balance between festive sparkle and sophistication. (Image Source: Instagram/@kajol)
7. Dazzling Dual-Toned Saree: The saree itself is a study in refined artistry, featuring a subtle yet striking golden border that adds a touch of regal opulence. The beauty of this ensemble lies in its seamless blend of tradition and modernity. The lightweight, flowing fabrics allows the saree to drape effortlessly, creating a silhouette that is both graceful and comfortable. With minimal jewellery, consisting of delicate earrings, the ensemble radiates a serene and sophisticated charm. (Image Source: Instagram/@kajol)
8. Regal Cream-Coloured Saree: This saree is the very definition of understated luxury. The main body of the saree is a serene beige. This muted base provides a perfect canvas for the saree’s broad, vibrant red border intricately detailed with golden motifs. Kajol elevates the simplicity of the saree with impeccable styling. She pairs it with a matching blouse. This is look a tribute to her Bengali roots. (Image Source: Instagram/@kajol)
Published at : 15 Sep 2025 04:43 PM (IST)