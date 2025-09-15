Durga Puja 2025: Kajol’s 8 Saree Looks That Blend Tradition With Timeless Glamour

4. ⁠Yellow Saree With Floral Prints: Kajol exudes warmth and positivity in this radiant sunshine yellow saree. Kajol’s minimal accessories and a neatly styled bun let the saree shine, proving that sometimes elegance lies in simplicity. The saree has soft floral prints along the pallu and pleats. Styled with a sleeveless blouse, this look is airy, graceful, and effortlessly chic. For Durga Puja 2025, this saree is an excellent daytime choice. Kajol’s minimal accessories and a neatly styled bun let the saree shine, proving that sometimes elegance lies in simplicity. (Image Source: Instagram/@kajol)