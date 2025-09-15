Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomePhoto GalleryLifestyleDurga Puja 2025: Kajol’s 8 Saree Looks That Blend Tradition With Timeless Glamour

Durga Puja 2025: Kajol’s 8 Saree Looks That Blend Tradition With Timeless Glamour

From elegant silks to statement drapes, Kajol’s 8 saree looks for Durga Puja 2025 capture tradition and timeless glamour, making them perfect festive fashion inspiration.

By : ABP Live Lifestyle  | Updated at : 15 Sep 2025 04:43 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources
From elegant silks to statement drapes, Kajol’s 8 saree looks for Durga Puja 2025 capture tradition and timeless glamour, making them perfect festive fashion inspiration.

Kajol stuns in sarees that celebrate tradition and glamour, making her looks the ultimate inspiration for Durga Puja 2025 festive fashion.

1/8
1. Peach Saree With Floral Pallu: Kajol stuns in a peach saree that blends timeless elegance with festive charm. The saree features delicate polka-dot detailing across the drape, giving it a subtle yet sophisticated appeal. The highlight is undoubtedly the contrasting red floral pallu, adorned with intricate patterns. Paired with a sleeveless blouse, this ensemble perfectly balances contemporary styling with classic saree grace. (Image Source: Instagram/@kajol)
1. Peach Saree With Floral Pallu: Kajol stuns in a peach saree that blends timeless elegance with festive charm. The saree features delicate polka-dot detailing across the drape, giving it a subtle yet sophisticated appeal. The highlight is undoubtedly the contrasting red floral pallu, adorned with intricate patterns. Paired with a sleeveless blouse, this ensemble perfectly balances contemporary styling with classic saree grace. (Image Source: Instagram/@kajol)
2/8
2. ⁠Bold Hot Pink Saree: Kajol makes a striking impression in this hot pink saree, radiating elegance and festive charm. The saree is adorned with delicate sequin embellishments along the border and scattered floral motifs across the drape. Styled with a sleeveless blouse featuring a beaded neckline, the outfit carries both modern sophistication and traditional appeal. Perfect for Durga Puja evenings in 2025, this saree is an excellent choice for cultural gatherings, aarti, or festive get-togethers. (Image Source: Instagram/@kajol)
2. ⁠Bold Hot Pink Saree: Kajol makes a striking impression in this hot pink saree, radiating elegance and festive charm. The saree is adorned with delicate sequin embellishments along the border and scattered floral motifs across the drape. Styled with a sleeveless blouse featuring a beaded neckline, the outfit carries both modern sophistication and traditional appeal. Perfect for Durga Puja evenings in 2025, this saree is an excellent choice for cultural gatherings, aarti, or festive get-togethers. (Image Source: Instagram/@kajol)
3/8
3. ⁠Red And Gold Polka Dot Saree: Kajol channels timeless retro vibes in this stunning red saree featuring oversized golden polka dots. The vibrant drape instantly stands out, bringing back the charm of vintage Bollywood with a festive twist. For Durga Puja 2025, this saree is an ideal pick. Paired with a sleeveless blouse, the look captures both playfulness and sophistication. Kajol styles it with statement jewellery and loose waves, proving that a classic print can be reimagined into a modern festive fashion statement. (Image Source: Instagram/@kajol)
3. ⁠Red And Gold Polka Dot Saree: Kajol channels timeless retro vibes in this stunning red saree featuring oversized golden polka dots. The vibrant drape instantly stands out, bringing back the charm of vintage Bollywood with a festive twist. For Durga Puja 2025, this saree is an ideal pick. Paired with a sleeveless blouse, the look captures both playfulness and sophistication. Kajol styles it with statement jewellery and loose waves, proving that a classic print can be reimagined into a modern festive fashion statement. (Image Source: Instagram/@kajol)
4/8
4. ⁠Yellow Saree With Floral Prints: Kajol exudes warmth and positivity in this radiant sunshine yellow saree. Kajol’s minimal accessories and a neatly styled bun let the saree shine, proving that sometimes elegance lies in simplicity. The saree has soft floral prints along the pallu and pleats. Styled with a sleeveless blouse, this look is airy, graceful, and effortlessly chic. For Durga Puja 2025, this saree is an excellent daytime choice. Kajol’s minimal accessories and a neatly styled bun let the saree shine, proving that sometimes elegance lies in simplicity. (Image Source: Instagram/@kajol)
4. ⁠Yellow Saree With Floral Prints: Kajol exudes warmth and positivity in this radiant sunshine yellow saree. Kajol’s minimal accessories and a neatly styled bun let the saree shine, proving that sometimes elegance lies in simplicity. The saree has soft floral prints along the pallu and pleats. Styled with a sleeveless blouse, this look is airy, graceful, and effortlessly chic. For Durga Puja 2025, this saree is an excellent daytime choice. Kajol’s minimal accessories and a neatly styled bun let the saree shine, proving that sometimes elegance lies in simplicity. (Image Source: Instagram/@kajol)
5/8
5. ⁠Blush Pink Saree: Kajol embraces soft sophistication in this blush pink saree, adorned with delicate embroidery along the borders. The pastel hue exudes calm elegance, while the subtle embellishments add a refined festive touch. For Durga Puja 2025, this saree is perfect for those who prefer minimal yet elegant festive wear. Kajol completes the look with statement earrings and a sleek ponytail, striking the perfect balance between simplicity and charm. (Image Source: Instagram/@kajol)
5. ⁠Blush Pink Saree: Kajol embraces soft sophistication in this blush pink saree, adorned with delicate embroidery along the borders. The pastel hue exudes calm elegance, while the subtle embellishments add a refined festive touch. For Durga Puja 2025, this saree is perfect for those who prefer minimal yet elegant festive wear. Kajol completes the look with statement earrings and a sleek ponytail, striking the perfect balance between simplicity and charm. (Image Source: Instagram/@kajol)
6/8
6. ⁠Shimmery Green Saree: Kajol’s dazzling green saree is the ultimate pick if you want to shine bright this Durga Puja. The shimmering sequin detailing adds a glamorous edge, while the elegant drape keeps the look graceful and traditional. Paired with a matching blouse and minimal accessories, this ensemble strikes the perfect balance between festive sparkle and sophistication. (Image Source: Instagram/@kajol)
6. ⁠Shimmery Green Saree: Kajol’s dazzling green saree is the ultimate pick if you want to shine bright this Durga Puja. The shimmering sequin detailing adds a glamorous edge, while the elegant drape keeps the look graceful and traditional. Paired with a matching blouse and minimal accessories, this ensemble strikes the perfect balance between festive sparkle and sophistication. (Image Source: Instagram/@kajol)
7/8
7. ⁠Dazzling Dual-Toned Saree: The saree itself is a study in refined artistry, featuring a subtle yet striking golden border that adds a touch of regal opulence. The beauty of this ensemble lies in its seamless blend of tradition and modernity. The lightweight, flowing fabrics allows the saree to drape effortlessly, creating a silhouette that is both graceful and comfortable. With minimal jewellery, consisting of delicate earrings, the ensemble radiates a serene and sophisticated charm. (Image Source: Instagram/@kajol)
7. ⁠Dazzling Dual-Toned Saree: The saree itself is a study in refined artistry, featuring a subtle yet striking golden border that adds a touch of regal opulence. The beauty of this ensemble lies in its seamless blend of tradition and modernity. The lightweight, flowing fabrics allows the saree to drape effortlessly, creating a silhouette that is both graceful and comfortable. With minimal jewellery, consisting of delicate earrings, the ensemble radiates a serene and sophisticated charm. (Image Source: Instagram/@kajol)
8/8
8. ⁠Regal Cream-Coloured Saree: This saree is the very definition of understated luxury. The main body of the saree is a serene beige. This muted base provides a perfect canvas for the saree’s broad, vibrant red border intricately detailed with golden motifs. Kajol elevates the simplicity of the saree with impeccable styling. She pairs it with a matching blouse. This is look a tribute to her Bengali roots. (Image Source: Instagram/@kajol)
8. ⁠Regal Cream-Coloured Saree: This saree is the very definition of understated luxury. The main body of the saree is a serene beige. This muted base provides a perfect canvas for the saree’s broad, vibrant red border intricately detailed with golden motifs. Kajol elevates the simplicity of the saree with impeccable styling. She pairs it with a matching blouse. This is look a tribute to her Bengali roots. (Image Source: Instagram/@kajol)
Published at : 15 Sep 2025 04:43 PM (IST)
Tags :
Kajol Saree Looks Durga Puja 2025 Kajol Traditional Outfits Bollywood Fashion Inspo

Photo Gallery

View More
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Trending News

Advertisement
Join ABP Whatsapp
Join Telegram channel
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
SC Warns Bihar SIR Could Be ‘Set Aside’, Declines To Alter Aadhaar Order, Final Hearing On Oct 7
SC Warns Bihar SIR Could Be ‘Set Aside’, Declines To Alter Aadhaar Order, Final Hearing On Oct 7
Business
India-US Trade Deal Talks Intensify As US Chief Negotiator Arrives In New Delhi
India-US Trade Deal Talks Intensify As US Chief Negotiator Arrives In New Delhi
Business
Markets Settle In Red, Sensex Under 81,800, Nifty Marginally Down
Markets Settle In Red, Sensex Under 81,800, Nifty Marginally Down
Cities
BMW Driver Who Killed Finance Ministry Official Arrested From Delhi Hospital
BMW Driver Who Killed Finance Ministry Official Arrested From Delhi Hospital
Advertisement
ABP Premium

Videos

Breaking: Violence Over No Helmet No Fuel Rule, Baby Found Buried Alive, Mumbai Accident
Breaking: India Defeats Pakistan By 6 Wickets In Asia Cup, Refuses Handshakes In Protest
Breaking: India crushes Pakistan in Dubai with 6-wicket win, refuses handshakes in protest
Breaking News: Supreme Court Issues Interim Order on Waqf Amendment Act, Allows Law to Proceed with Key Restrictions
Breaking: Supreme Court Delivers Key Ruling On Waqf Act, Partial Relief And Major Directions

Photo Gallery

Trending Opinion

Abhiroop Chowdhury
Abhiroop Chowdhury
Big Pharma Firms' Addiction Playbook And Why India Should Be Wary | OPINION
Opinion
Embed widget