8 Bollywood-Inspired Outfits To Rock Every Wedding Function In Style

1. Janhvi Kapoor: The actress turned heads in a breathtaking lavender embellished lehenga. The ethereal look featured intricate sequin and bead embroidery, delicately tracing floral and scalloped motifs across sheer net fabric. The outfit’s luxurious shimmer and handcrafted detailing made it the perfect blend of regal and romantic. Her look was elevated with soft wavy hair, a statement choker necklace, and minimal makeup that let the outfit’s sparkle take centre stage. (Image Source: Instagram/@janhvikapoor)
2. Sonam Bajwa: Punjabi stunner Sonam Bajwa turned up the festive glam quotient this season in a breathtaking champagne-gold lehenga that redefined elegance. Her lehenga, adorned with delicate sequin embroidery and tonal embellishments, exuded understated grandeur. The deep-V blouse with structured half-sleeves added a sensuous yet sophisticated touch, while the fluid dupatta drape completed the look with effortless grace. Sonam kept her glam clean and radiant with sleek hair, glowing skin, nude lips, and matching jewellery. (Image Source: Instagram/@sonambajwa)
3. Kiara Advani: Kiara Advani looked absolutely stunning in a shimmering ivory saree. The actress stunned in a delicately sequinned saree, draped to perfection, featuring fine linear embellishments. Kiara completed her look with statement silver earrings, soft cascading curls, and a glowing nude makeup palette. The neutral tones and clean lines of her ensemble make it an ideal pick for daytime weddings, beach ceremonies, or intimate cocktail parties. (Image Source: Instagram/@kiaraaliaadvani)
(Image Source: Instagram/@sharvari)
5. Katrina Kaif: If there’s one celebrity who can make minimalism look majestic, it’s Katrina Kaif. Her ethereal ensemble featured a heavily embellished lehenga skirt with intricate zari, resham, and sequin embroidery. Paired with a full-sleeve blouse in matching ivory and a delicately bordered dupatta, the outfit reflected the perfect balance of grace and grandeur. The monotone palette and subtle metallic accents make this look an ideal inspiration for winter brides or bridesmaids who love quiet luxury over loud drama. (Image Source: Instagram/@katrinakaif)
6. Alia Bhatt: When it comes to merging tradition with trend, Alia Bhatt never misses a beat. The actress looked ethereal draped in a century-old silk saree, celebrating Indian craftsmanship and heritage with understated grace. The saree, drenched in rich fuchsia pink with intricate zari borders, exuded royal opulence. The gold motifs and detailed craftsmanship lent a vintage allure, while Alia’s poised drape and confident charm brought a touch of modern minimalism. Styled with heavy traditional jewellery, an ornate choker, maang tikka, and statement earrings, Alia’s look embodied the perfect blend of old-world nostalgia and contemporary glam. (Image Source: Instagram/@aliaabhatt)
7. Kriti Sanon: Kriti Sanon redefined festive elegance in a breathtaking heritage-inspired ensemble. Dressed in a fuchsia pink anarkali paired with a copper-toned brocade dupatta, Kriti’s look paid tribute to India’s timeless royal aesthetics while celebrating contemporary couture craftsmanship. The outfit featured intricate zardozi embroidery, delicate sequin detailing, and rich Banarasi textures, each element reflecting opulence and nostalgia. (Image Source: Instagram/@kritisanon)
8. Tripti Dimri: Tripti Dimri looked every bit the modern-day princess in this vibrant pink lehenga. The lehenga featured intricate zari embroidery, golden motifs, and a rich brocade texture that paid homage to traditional Indian craftsmanship. The structured blouse with a deep neckline and cap sleeves added a hint of modern femininity, while the dupatta draped gracefully across her shoulder lent a royal touch. Tripti styled her ensemble with statement diamond and polki jewellery, a sleek bun adorned with pink roses, and coordinated pink bangles. (Image Source: Instagram/@tripti_dimri)
Published at : 31 Oct 2025 05:20 PM (IST)