8 Bollywood-Inspired Outfits To Rock Every Wedding Function In Style

6. ⁠Alia Bhatt: When it comes to merging tradition with trend, Alia Bhatt never misses a beat. The actress looked ethereal draped in a century-old silk saree, celebrating Indian craftsmanship and heritage with understated grace. The saree, drenched in rich fuchsia pink with intricate zari borders, exuded royal opulence. The gold motifs and detailed craftsmanship lent a vintage allure, while Alia’s poised drape and confident charm brought a touch of modern minimalism. Styled with heavy traditional jewellery, an ornate choker, maang tikka, and statement earrings, Alia’s look embodied the perfect blend of old-world nostalgia and contemporary glam. (Image Source: Instagram/@aliaabhatt)