Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsWorldBangladesh Arrests 7 In Lynching Of Hindu Man Accused Of Blasphemy

Bangladesh Arrests 7 In Lynching Of Hindu Man Accused Of Blasphemy

Bangladesh’s RAB arrests seven over the brutal lynching of Hindu youth Dipu Chandra Das, sparking outrage and concerns for minority safety in West Bengal.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 20 Dec 2025 12:24 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Bangladesh’s Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) has apprehended seven suspects in connection with the brutal lynching of 27-year-old Hindu man, Dipu Chandra Das. The Chief Advisor of the Government of Bangladesh confirmed the arrests on Saturday, detailing the individuals taken into custody.

The arrested include Md. Limon Sarkar (19), Md. Tarek Hossain, Md. Manik Mia, Ershad Ali (39), Nijum Uddin (20), Alomgir Hossain, and Md. Miraj Hossain Akon. RAB-14 conducted targeted operations across multiple locations to detain the suspects, according to the Chief Advisor’s post on X.

Details of the Attack

The arrests follow a horrifying incident two days ago when Das, a garment factory worker and follower of Sanatan Dharma, was accused of making derogatory remarks about Prophet Muhammad. Around 9 pm, a mob reportedly beat him to death, tied his body to a tree, and set it ablaze. Local police arrived later, brought the situation under control, and recovered Das’s body.

The interim government, led by Muhammad Yunus, condemned the lynching and emphasised that mob violence has no place in a “New Bangladesh.” Officials vowed that those responsible would face the full force of the law.

A Context of Rising Tensions

The attack on Das unfolded amid nationwide unrest in Bangladesh following the death of radical political activist Sharif Osman Hadi. Hadi, who had been shot in the head by masked assailants during his election campaign in Dhaka, passed away in a Singapore hospital after six days of intensive treatment. The country has been on edge since the incident, with protests and security concerns escalating across several regions.

Reactions from India

The lynching also sparked outrage in West Bengal, where the state unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) condemned the incident. The party highlighted the safety concerns of Hindu minorities in Bangladesh and drew a comparison to the treatment of Hindus under the Mamata Banerjee government in West Bengal.

“This is how a Hindu, Dipu Chandra Das, was lynched, hanged, and burnt in Bangladesh last night. This is not just about Dipu Chandra Das in Bangladesh; it is also about Hargobindo Das and Chandan Das, who faced the same fate in West Bengal under Mamata. Whether in West Bengal under Mamata or in Bangladesh under Yunus, they were killed because they were Hindu,” the state BJP wrote on X.

Published at : 20 Dec 2025 11:52 AM (IST)
Tags :
Breaking News Rapid Action Battalion ABP Live Bangladesh Lynching Dipu Chandra Das RAB Arrests Hindu Minority Safety Valuka Mymensingh
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Imran Khan, Wife Bushra Bibi Sentenced To 17 Years In Prison In Toshakhana Corruption Case
Imran Khan, Wife Bushra Bibi Sentenced To 17 Years In Prison In Toshakhana Corruption Case
Cities
8 Elephants Killed After Rajdhani Express Hits Herd In Assam; 5 Coaches Derailed
8 Elephants Killed After Rajdhani Express Hits Herd In Assam; 5 Coaches Derailed
India
PM Modi To Unveil Rs 3,200 Crore Highway Projects In Bengal Today
PM Modi To Unveil Rs 3,200 Crore Highway Projects In Bengal Today
World
US Launches 'Operation Hawkeye' Against ISIS In Syria After 2 Soldiers Killed In Ambush
US Launches 'Operation Hawkeye' Against ISIS In Syria After 2 Soldiers Killed In Ambush
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: VB-G Ram G Rural Jobs Bill 2025 Cleared by Parliament, Sent to President Amid Opposition Uproar
Breaking: Viksit Bharat G Ram G Bill Passed, Protests Intensify as TMC, Congress Demonstrate in Parliament
Hijab Controversy: Nitish Kumar Hijab Row Escalates in Bihar, Muslim Groups Plan Protests Seeking Apology
VB-G RAM G Bill: Rajya Sabha Passes Viksit Bharat Rural Jobs Bill Amid Protests, TMC MPs Hold Overnight Dharna
Breaking: Kaushambi Police Gunfight Injures Cattle Thief, Stolen Buffaloes Recovered Near Raghopur Road
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
OPINION | From City Of Joy To Stadium Of Shame: How Toxic Privilege Ruined Messi's Visit
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget