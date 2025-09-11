Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomePhoto GalleryLifestyle7 Fashion Rules Women Need To Stop Following

7 Fashion Rules Women Need To Stop Following

Fashion is about fun and freedom, not outdated rules. Break free from old myths that limit self-expression and embrace confidence in what you wear.

By : ABP Live Lifestyle  | Updated at : 11 Sep 2025 09:53 AM (IST)
Fashion Rules

1/8
Black and Navy Can't Be Combined: Actually, the combination is chic and sophisticated. Try navy jacket and a black pant, it's chic and modern without trying. (Image Source: ABP LIVE AI)
2/8
White Is Only for Summer: White clothing can be as strong in winter if it's under coats, knits, or boots. It is timeless, not seasonal. (Image Source: ABP LIVE AI)
3/8
Sparkle Belongs Only at Night: Sequins and shimmer are not just for parties. A sparkly jacket over jeans or a sequined skirt with a tee can add some sparkle to your daywear. (Image Source: ABP LIVE AI)
4/8
Dark Colors Are Slimming, Brights Aren't for Curvy Bodies: Fashion isn't about concealment. Prints, colors, and bright patterns look amazing on all shapes. It's confidence that puts a look together. (Image Source: ABP LIVE AI)
5/8
Mixing Prints Is a Fashion Mistake: Stripes over florals or checks over polka dots can appear very fashionable. The trick is to maintain the color scheme in harmony so the ensemble appears balanced. (Image Source: ABP LIVE AI)
6/8
Refinement Demands High Heels: Flats, loafers, sneakers, and sleek sandals may be just as elegant. Refinement and sophistication don't equal inches of heel altitude. (Image Source: ABP LIVE AI)
7/8
Age Should Inform Style Options: There is no age restriction on denim, bright prints, or fashion accessories. Real style has to do with personality and self-expression, not the number of candles on your cake. (Image Source: ABP LIVE AI)
8/8
Inputs By: Avinash Kumar Gupta, Co-founder of Vanika.(Image Source: Canva)
Published at : 11 Sep 2025 09:53 AM (IST)
