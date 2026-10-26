Yogi Adityanath To Launch 48 UP Development Projects Worth ₹411 Crore, Inaugurate GCC Summit

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom CM Adityanath announced 48 development projects worth ₹411 crore.

Projects aim to expand amenities, investment, and youth opportunities.

He will also inaugurate the GCC Innovation Summit 2026.

The summit aims for technology research and high-skill employment.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday said his government was focused on expanding public amenities, attracting investment and creating new opportunities for young people through innovation, as he announced 48 development projects worth more than ₹411 crore in the Bilhaur and Bithoor Assembly constituencies of Kanpur Nagar.

The chief minister said he would inaugurate the projects and lay their foundation stones in Bithoor on the birth anniversary of Adikavi Maharishi Valmiki. Certificates would also be distributed to beneficiaries of various public welfare schemes, he said in a post on X.

Adityanath will also inaugurate the GCC Innovation Summit 2026 in Lucknow. He said memorandums of understanding (MoUs) with global companies and universities at the event would create opportunities for technological research, innovation and high-skill employment.

Development Projects And Investment Opportunities

In his post, Adityanath described the development projects and the innovation summit as complementary parts of the state's development agenda. While the projects are intended to improve people's lives, he said, investment and innovation would help shape opportunities for the next generation.

He added that the government, under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, aimed to ensure that the benefits of development reached the last person in society and that young people in Uttar Pradesh could build a global identity while working in their home state.

The chief minister said Uttar Pradesh was creating new opportunities through improved connectivity, electronics manufacturing, digital infrastructure and investment-oriented policies.

Valmiki Jayanti And Uttar Pradesh's Technology Push

Adityanath linked the day's events to the state's cultural heritage, describing Valmiki's Ramayana as a source of knowledge, propriety and public welfare that had guided generations.

He said the occasion offered an opportunity to draw on that tradition while using science and technology to connect young people's talent with new opportunities and help them gain global recognition.

The chief minister also criticised the period before 2017, alleging that the state had not given adequate attention to its heritage, science and development. He said attracting investment and expanding employment in line with Uttar Pradesh's industrial and technological potential had been a major challenge at the time.

UP's Ambition To Become A Technology And Innovation Hub

Adityanath said Uttar Pradesh was working to strengthen its position in India's electronics ecosystem and develop its potential in technology and innovation. He also referred to India's emergence as a global hub for global capability centres (GCCs).

The chief minister said the proposed convergence of heritage, education and technology would help realise the vision of a developed Uttar Pradesh. He added that the state aimed to strengthen its role in India's knowledge-based economy while retaining its cultural identity.