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HomeNewsWorldWill Hit American Universities: Iran Warns US As War Enters Day 30

Will Hit American Universities: Iran Warns US As War Enters Day 30

The IRGC specifically cautioned that US universities operating in the region, such as Texas A&M University and New York University, could be targeted.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 29 Mar 2026 08:26 AM (IST)

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has issued a warning that American university campuses in the Middle East could face retaliation, following what it described as US-Israeli strikes on two Iranian universities.

Threat Linked To Strikes On Campuses

In a statement carried by Iranian media, the IRGC claimed that recent strikes had targeted academic institutions in Tehran, including the Iran University of Science and Technology, causing structural damage though no casualties were reported. The group said any further escalation could invite consequences beyond Iran’s borders.

The IRGC specifically cautioned that US universities operating in the region, such as Texas A&M University and New York University, could be targeted if Washington does not formally condemn the strikes by a set deadline. It also advised staff, students and nearby residents to maintain distance from such campuses as a precaution.

The statement marks a sharp escalation in rhetoric amid rising tensions, as concerns grow over the potential widening of the conflict across the Middle East.

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Published at : 29 Mar 2026 08:26 AM (IST)
Tags :
Us Universities Iran-US War Iran Israel War
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