Ukraine Hits Wildberries Warehouses In Fresh Deep Strike Inside Russia

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Attacks follow previous strikes that killed eight Wildberries employees.

Edited by: Rana Taha

Wildberries, Russia's largest online retailer, on Wednesday said that several people were injured in Ukrainian attacks on the company's warehouses.

Vladimir Kondratyev, the governor of southern Krasnodar said one person was killed in Wednesday's Ukraine strikes, but did not clarify whether that was the strikes at Wildberries or elsewhere.

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What Do We Know About The Latest Ukrainian Attack On Wildberries?

Wildberries co-founder and CEO Tatyana Kim said facilities in Krasnodar and Nevinnomyssk were targeted in Wednesday's attacks.

Social media footage showed smoke billowing above the Krasnodar logistics site, which Kim said had been evacuated along with a facility in Nevinnomyssk.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy addressed the attacks on X, without naming Wildberries.

"Today, Ukraine's long-range sanctions successfully struck important targets in Russia's Krasnodar and Stavropol regions – logistics hubs involved in supplying the Russian army with drone components, navigation equipment, and other gear – as well as another oil depot," Zelenskyy wrote.

Today, Ukraine's long-range sanctions successfully struck important targets in Russia's Krasnodar and Stavropol regions – logistics hubs involved in supplying the Russian army with drone components, navigation equipment, and other gear – as well as another oil depot. In the… pic.twitter.com/JkN1XedYk3 — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) July 22, 2026

Wednesday's attacks follow the deaths of eight employees in strikes that destroyed Wildberries facilities on Saturday.

"There are no ⁠words ​to describe all the feelings and emotions caused by ​the attacks on ordinary people, on our employees, on all of us who are simply doing our ​jobs," Kim said in a ‌post on the Telegram messaging app.

Ukraine Expands Defense To Target Russia's Civilian Economy

Wildberries, often called the Amazon of Russia, is a key component of the country's civilian economy. Kyiv also accuses it of providing military logistics and shipping for the country's military.

Online sales in Russia totaled 11.5 trillion Rubles ($147 billion, €129 billion) in 2025 according to the country's Association of Internet Trade Companies, a 28% increase over 2024.

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Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said sales of goods and services on digital platforms equated to around 8.5% of GDP.

Wednesday's strikes represent a widening trend of Ukrainian attacks deep within Russia as Moscow continues to target civilian infrastructure in the invasion it launched against neighboring Ukraine on February 24, 2022.

Beyond its expanded attacks on Russia's civilian economy, the commander of Ukraine's Unmanned Systems Forces announced that Kyiv's military had also struck 13 Russian vessels in the Black Sea and Sea of Azov over the past 48 hours.

(Disclaimer: This report first appeared on Deutsche Welle, and has been republished on ABP Live as part of a special arrangement. Apart from the headline, no changes have been made in the report by ABP Live.)