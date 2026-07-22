Air India has extended the suspension of its Tel Aviv-Delhi route operations. This suspension will now last until the end of September.
Air India Extends Suspension Of Tel Aviv-Delhi Flights Till September-End Amid West Asia Crisis
Air India has extended the suspension of its Tel Aviv-Delhi flights until the end of September, citing ongoing security concerns amid renewed hostilities in West Asia.
- Air India extends Tel Aviv-Delhi flight suspension until September.
- Decision stems from renewed US-Iran hostilities in West Asia.
- This impacts over 40,000 Indian citizens living in Israel.
Jerusalem, Jul 22 (PTI) Amid renewed hostilities and growing security concerns in West Asia, Air India on Wednesday said it is extending its suspension of operations on the Tel Aviv-Delhi route till end of September.
The airline has been continuously extending its suspension of operations on the route for several months due to the prevailing security situation in the region.
The latest announcement comes amid renewed security concerns over the last 10 days, as the US and Iran escalated military activity with the American forces targeting bridges, water desalination plants and electrical facilities in Iran and Tehran, in turn, hitting US bases in allied countries throughout West Asia.
A senior Air India executive heading the airlines’ Israel operations told PTI that the operations have been further suspended “till September end due to security concerns.” Several other major international carriers are also adopting a policy of “wait and watch” as tensions prevail in the region.
Besides Israeli carriers such as El Al, IsraAir, Arkia and Air Haifa, only a few other international airlines have been operating, posing great challenges for those looking to travel abroad for work, vacation or family visits.
Weeks after the Iran-US conflict started in February end, the Indian carrier in April announced to put on hold its operations till the end of May, which was further extended till end July and now, extended till end of September.
The suspension of Air India flights has caused major worries among more than 40,000 Indians living in Israel who wish to travel to India for personal/professional reasons, or even to escape the uncertainties in the region. PTI HM NPK NPK
(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)
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Frequently Asked Questions
What is Air India's current flight status for the Tel Aviv-Delhi route?
Why has Air India suspended flights to Tel Aviv?
The airline suspended operations due to renewed hostilities and growing security concerns in West Asia. This includes recent US and Iran military activities in the region.
How long has Air India's Tel Aviv route been suspended?
Air India has been continuously extending the suspension for several months. The initial hold began after the Iran-US conflict in February and has been extended multiple times.
Who is affected by Air India's flight suspension to Tel Aviv?
The suspension causes significant worry for over 40,000 Indians living in Israel. They need to travel to India for personal, professional, or safety reasons.