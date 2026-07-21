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English NewsNewsWorldKerala Sailor's Family Awaits Information On Return Of His Mortal Remains From Ukraine

Kerala Sailor's Family Awaits Information On Return Of His Mortal Remains From Ukraine

Akhil Joyan, a 26-year-old sailor from Kerala, died aboard a cargo vessel off the Ukrainian coast. The ship was allegedly attacked by Russian forces shortly after leaving the port of Odesa.

Written By : PTI |  Updated at : 21 Jul 2026 01:42 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Kerala sailor Akhil Joyan died in Ukraine ship attack.
  • Family lacks information on repatriating Akhil Joyan's remains.
  • Alleged Russian missile strike killed 10, including Akhil.
  • Father sought MP's help; minister assured repatriation support.

Kasaragod(Kerala), Jul 21 (PTI) The family of the 26-year-old sailor from Kerala, who died aboard a ship off the Ukrainian coast after the vessel was allegedly attacked by Russian forces, said on Tuesday that they have no information on when his mortal remains can be brought back home.

Akhil Joyan, who worked in the merchant navy, was among the 10 people killed when a cargo vessel flying the flag of Guinea-Bissau, a West African country, was hit on Sunday, shortly after it left the Ukrainian port of Odesa.

His father, Joyan, told reporters here that he received information from the company that had employed his son that the ship was attacked by a Russian missile and Akhil was missing.

"They said they will inform me once they get more details. After no information came till afternoon, I called them back, and they told me that two bodies of those killed in the attack have been identified and one is that of Akhil," he said.

After that, there has been no information from the company side, he added.

Joyan further said that through a friend, he also brought the matter to the attention of the MP from Kasaragod, Rajmohan Unnithan, seeking his help to expedite the repatriation of his son's body.

Till now, the family has not received any information from the company regarding when the body will be sent back.

He said that state Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala called him and assured that all efforts are being made to ensure that Akhil's body is brought as early as possible.

Akhil had returned from Kerala more than a month ago, after fixing his marriage, which was scheduled to take place in April 2027, the father said.

Joyan said that on Sunday evening Akhil had given a missed call, and when they called him back, the phone was switched off.

"He used to call frequently. He would give a missed call, and we would call him back," he said. PTI HMP ADB

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

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Frequently Asked Questions

What happened to Akhil Joyan?

Akhil Joyan, a 26-year-old sailor from Kerala, died aboard a cargo vessel off the Ukrainian coast. The ship was allegedly attacked by Russian forces shortly after leaving the port of Odesa.

How many people died in the attack?

Akhil Joyan was among the 10 people killed when the cargo vessel flying the flag of Guinea-Bissau was allegedly hit. The incident occurred on Sunday.

Has Akhil Joyan's body been repatriated?

No, the family has not yet received information from the company regarding the repatriation of his body. Public officials are making efforts to expedite the process.

What was Akhil Joyan's profession?

Akhil Joyan worked in the merchant navy. He was on a cargo vessel when it was allegedly attacked, leading to his death.

Published at : 21 Jul 2026 01:42 PM (IST)
Tags :
Kerala Ukraine RUSSIA
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