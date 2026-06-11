Two Indian Sailors Killed, Chief Engineer Missing After US Ship Attacked Near Strait Of Hormuz

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Two Indian sailors died; one engineer missing after vessel attack.

Twenty-one Indian crew rescued; search continues amid Gulf tensions.

India condemned attack, monitored rescue, urged regional de-escalation.

Two Indian sailors have died and a chief engineer remains missing after a commercial vessel came under attack near the Strait of Hormuz, according to the Forward Seamen's Union of India (FSUI). The incident has intensified concerns over the safety of Indian seafarers as tensions continue to rise across the Gulf region.

The attack involved the Palau-flagged MT Settebello, which was carrying 24 Indian crew members while transiting the Gulf of Oman. According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), 21 crew members have been rescued, while three Indians were initially reported missing.

Search and rescue operations are continuing with the support of Omani authorities as officials work to locate those still unaccounted for. The incident comes amid growing instability around the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world's most important maritime trade routes.

Union Confirms Deaths, Communication With Vessel Disrupted

FSUI General Secretary Manoj Yadav said communication with the vessel remains disrupted, making it difficult to independently verify all details surrounding the attack.

“We have been unable to establish a connection with the ship,” Yadav told ANI.

He added that the latest information available to the union indicates that two crew members have died, while the vessel’s chief engineer remains missing.

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Missing and Deceased Crew From Different States

According to Yadav, the three affected crew members belonged to different parts of India.

“The three are from Himachal Pradesh, Deoria (Uttar Pradesh), and Andhra Pradesh,” he said.

Authorities have not yet released further details regarding the identities of the deceased or the missing crew member as rescue efforts continue.

Attack Raises Fresh Alarm Over Shipping Security

The attack took place amid heightened tensions in and around the Strait of Hormuz, a strategic shipping corridor that has witnessed repeated incidents involving commercial vessels in recent weeks.

The ongoing conflict in West Asia has raised concerns among maritime operators and governments about the growing risks facing international shipping in the region.

Notably, MT Settebello was reportedly not among the vessels sanctioned or blacklisted by US authorities.

India Condemns Attack, Monitors Rescue Efforts

Earlier, the Ministry of External Affairs strongly condemned the attack and said Indian officials were closely monitoring developments.

“We condemn the attack on the commercial vessel Settebello off the coast of Oman, earlier today. Of the 24 Indian crew onboard, 21 Indians have been rescued thus far and 03 Indians are reportedly missing,” the ministry said in a statement.

The MEA added that the Indian Embassy in Oman is coordinating closely with Omani authorities involved in the ongoing search and rescue operation.

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New Delhi Calls for De-Escalation

The Indian government also voiced concern over the deteriorating security environment in the region and the increasing threats faced by commercial shipping.

“The continuing incidents of attacks on shipping in the region are deeply worrisome and a direct result of the ongoing conflict in the region,” the ministry said.

Reiterating its position, New Delhi called for an immediate reduction in tensions and urged all sides to pursue diplomatic efforts aimed at restoring peace and stability.

Meanwhile, India has formally protested the attack. MEA Additional Secretary (Americas) Nagaraj Naidu summoned US Charge d'Affaires Jason Meeks and delivered a formal demarche regarding the strike that left three Indian crew members initially unaccounted for.