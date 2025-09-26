In a striking display of camaraderie, US President Donald Trump praised Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, highlighting the leader’s approach to elections and governance. During a White House meeting on Thursday, Trump drew parallels between his own contested election experiences and Erdogan’s widely discussed leadership style. Despite criticism of Erdogan’s handling of opposition parties and media freedoms in Turkey, Trump lauded his decisiveness and resilience, framing the Turkish President as a tough, opinionated figure who commands respect on the global stage.

Trump Commends Erdogan’s Leadership

“This is a guy who's highly opinionated. Usually, I don't like opinionated people, but I always like this one, but he's a tough one,” Trump said as he welcomed Erdogan in Washington. This visit marked The President of the Republic of Türkiye, Erdogan’s first bilateral meeting at the White House since 2019. Analysts note that Erdogan, who has been in power since 2014, has faced repeated criticism for targeting opposition figures, including Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu, yet Trump emphasised the strength and confidence needed to maintain such long-standing authority. He framed Erdogan’s tenure as a testament to strategic leadership and political acumen.

Admiration For Strong Leaders And Political Longevity

Trump has consistently admired long-serving leaders, often spotlighting their ability to sustain power effectively. In August, he praised Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev, noting that leadership longevity stems from intelligence and confidence. The US President also revisited his own political trajectory, hinting at aspirations for a third term, despite constitutional limits. By highlighting Erdogan’s resilience and strategic governance, Trump underscored a shared admiration for leaders who exhibit bold decision-making and assertive authority, sparking discussion on global autocratic leadership and democratic checks.