The CJP alleges Meta is removing its Instagram posts that criticize the government, despite them not violating community guidelines. Party founder Abhijeet Dipke questioned if criticizing the government is now against Instagram's rules.
‘Is Questioning Govt A Violation?’ CJP Accuses Meta Of Restricting Instagram Account And Removing Post
CJP alleged Meta removed Instagram posts criticising the government despite no Community Guidelines violations, while spokesperson Saurav Das claimed his account was restricted and posts flagged.
- CJP alleges Meta removing Instagram posts violating no guidelines.
- Founder questions if government criticism now violates Instagram's rules.
- Spokesperson Saurav Das claims account restrictions and post removals.
The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) has alleged that Meta is removing its Instagram posts despite the content not violating any Community Guidelines, with party founder Abhijeet Dipke questioning whether criticising the government has become a violation of Instagram’s rules.
Dipke alleged that several CJP posts have been taken down even though they did not breach Instagram’s Community Guidelines.
Why is @Meta cracking down on CJP’s Instagram posts?— Abhijeet Dipke (@abhijeet_dipke) September 8, 2026
Several of our posts are being taken down despite not violating any Community Guidelines. These posts simply question the govt, raise issues of public interest and demand accountability.
Is questioning those in power become a… https://t.co/uFiMI6GwrA
He said the posts merely questioned the government and raised issues concerning the public, and asked whether questioning those in power now amounted to a violation of Instagram’s rules.
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Saurav Das Alleges Account Restrictions
CJP spokesperson Saurav Das also alleged that Meta had restricted his Instagram account and removed his posts because they criticised people in power.
Das said Instagram’s collaboration feature had also been disabled on his account for several days.
Questioning whether Meta cared about freedom of expression, Das appealed to the company not to “succumb under government’s pressure” and urged it to restore his account.
Posts Removed, ‘Sensitive Content’ Warning
Das also shared screenshots of his Instagram posts on X. One showed a post in which he had criticised the use of the term “Dimagi Naxals”, which he said had received a notification labelling it as sensitive content.
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Another screenshot showed details of posts that he alleged had been removed from his account.
Frequently Asked Questions
Why is the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) criticizing Meta?
What issues did CJP spokesperson Saurav Das report about his Instagram account?
Saurav Das alleged Meta restricted his Instagram account and removed posts critical of people in power. He also stated Instagram's collaboration feature was disabled on his account for several days.
Did the CJP provide evidence for their claims of removed posts?
Yes, CJP spokesperson Saurav Das shared screenshots on X. These included a post labeled as sensitive content and details of other posts that he alleged were removed from his account.