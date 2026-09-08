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English NewsNews‘Is Questioning Govt A Violation?’ CJP Accuses Meta Of Restricting Instagram Account And Removing Post

‘Is Questioning Govt A Violation?’ CJP Accuses Meta Of Restricting Instagram Account And Removing Post

CJP alleged Meta removed Instagram posts criticising the government despite no Community Guidelines violations, while spokesperson Saurav Das claimed his account was restricted and posts flagged.

Written By : Sneha |  Updated at : 08 Sep 2026 04:53 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • CJP alleges Meta removing Instagram posts violating no guidelines.
  • Founder questions if government criticism now violates Instagram's rules.
  • Spokesperson Saurav Das claims account restrictions and post removals.

The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) has alleged that Meta is removing its Instagram posts despite the content not violating any Community Guidelines, with party founder Abhijeet Dipke questioning whether criticising the government has become a violation of Instagram’s rules.

Dipke alleged that several CJP posts have been taken down even though they did not breach Instagram’s Community Guidelines.

He said the posts merely questioned the government and raised issues concerning the public, and asked whether questioning those in power now amounted to a violation of Instagram’s rules.

Also Read: ‘No One Denied Access’: BAPS Responds To Eiffel Tower Claim Female Staff Were 'Hidden' From Hindu Delegation

Saurav Das Alleges Account Restrictions

CJP spokesperson Saurav Das also alleged that Meta had restricted his Instagram account and removed his posts because they criticised people in power.

Das said Instagram’s collaboration feature had also been disabled on his account for several days.

Questioning whether Meta cared about freedom of expression, Das appealed to the company not to “succumb under government’s pressure” and urged it to restore his account.

Posts Removed, ‘Sensitive Content’ Warning

Das also shared screenshots of his Instagram posts on X. One showed a post in which he had criticised the use of the term “Dimagi Naxals”, which he said had received a notification labelling it as sensitive content.

Also Read: Gun Recovered At Mumbai Venue Ahead Of PM Modi Event, Two Detained

Another screenshot showed details of posts that he alleged had been removed from his account.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) criticizing Meta?

The CJP alleges Meta is removing its Instagram posts that criticize the government, despite them not violating community guidelines. Party founder Abhijeet Dipke questioned if criticizing the government is now against Instagram's rules.

What issues did CJP spokesperson Saurav Das report about his Instagram account?

Saurav Das alleged Meta restricted his Instagram account and removed posts critical of people in power. He also stated Instagram's collaboration feature was disabled on his account for several days.

Did the CJP provide evidence for their claims of removed posts?

Yes, CJP spokesperson Saurav Das shared screenshots on X. These included a post labeled as sensitive content and details of other posts that he alleged were removed from his account.

About the author Sneha

Sneha is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering national and global news, politics, and social developments. She approaches every story with clarity, accuracy, and a reader-focused perspective. She holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Central University of Jharkhand.
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Published at : 08 Sep 2026 04:53 PM (IST)
Tags :
CJP Meta Saurav Das Abhijeet Dipka
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