Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom CJP alleges Meta removing Instagram posts violating no guidelines.

Founder questions if government criticism now violates Instagram's rules.

Spokesperson Saurav Das claims account restrictions and post removals.

The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) has alleged that Meta is removing its Instagram posts despite the content not violating any Community Guidelines, with party founder Abhijeet Dipke questioning whether criticising the government has become a violation of Instagram’s rules.

Dipke alleged that several CJP posts have been taken down even though they did not breach Instagram’s Community Guidelines.

Why is @Meta cracking down on CJP’s Instagram posts?



Several of our posts are being taken down despite not violating any Community Guidelines. These posts simply question the govt, raise issues of public interest and demand accountability.



Is questioning those in power become a… https://t.co/uFiMI6GwrA — Abhijeet Dipke (@abhijeet_dipke) September 8, 2026

He said the posts merely questioned the government and raised issues concerning the public, and asked whether questioning those in power now amounted to a violation of Instagram’s rules.

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Saurav Das Alleges Account Restrictions

CJP spokesperson Saurav Das also alleged that Meta had restricted his Instagram account and removed his posts because they criticised people in power.

Das said Instagram’s collaboration feature had also been disabled on his account for several days.

Questioning whether Meta cared about freedom of expression, Das appealed to the company not to “succumb under government’s pressure” and urged it to restore his account.

Posts Removed, ‘Sensitive Content’ Warning

Das also shared screenshots of his Instagram posts on X. One showed a post in which he had criticised the use of the term “Dimagi Naxals”, which he said had received a notification labelling it as sensitive content.

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Another screenshot showed details of posts that he alleged had been removed from his account.