US-Venezuela Military Standoff: How The Two Forces Compare

US-Venezuela Military Standoff: How The Two Forces Compare

United States ranks as the world’s strongest military, while Venezuela is positioned far lower, around 50th, underscoring the vast gap in capability.

By : Shivam Sharma | Updated at : 04 Jan 2026 01:42 PM (IST)

Recent reports of a US military operation in Venezuela, which allegedly resulted in the arrest of President Nicolás Maduro and his wife, have sparked intense global discussion. The operation was said to involve America’s elite Delta Force, immediately raising questions about Venezuela’s ability to respond if the situation were to spiral into a wider military conflict.

While Venezuela’s defence leadership has publicly pledged resistance, available military data highlights a stark imbalance between the two nations.

According to the Global Firepower Index, United States ranks as the world’s strongest military, while Venezuela is positioned far lower, around 50th, underscoring the vast gap in capability.

Venezuela’s armed forces, officially known as the National Bolivarian Armed Forces, were primarily structured to ensure internal security and protect the existing political system.

The country is estimated to have roughly 190,000 active military personnel, supported by around 8,000 reservists. When paramilitary groups and militias are included, total manpower may approach 220,000.

Despite these numbers, the force struggles with limited training standards, outdated equipment and restricted access to modern military technology.

In terms of air and ground strength, Venezuela’s air force operates approximately 229 aircraft, many of which are aging Russian-made platforms such as the Su-30MK2. The absence of modern stealth fighters and advanced air defence systems leaves these aircraft vulnerable to precision strikes.

On the ground, the army maintains between 170 and 200 tanks along with nearly 8,800 armoured vehicles, most of which are considered obsolete by modern standards. Naval capabilities are also modest, consisting mainly of small warships and coast guard vessels, with no aircraft carriers or long-range maritime strike assets.

One of Venezuela’s biggest limitations is its defence spending. With an annual military budget estimated between $4 and $5 billion, the country lacks the financial capacity to invest in modern weapons, advanced logistics, or large-scale upgrades. Prolonged economic instability and international sanctions have further stalled any meaningful military modernization.

By contrast, the United States maintains unmatched military power. It has around 1.3 million active-duty personnel, a figure that rises to over 2 million when reserve forces and the National Guard are included. US air superiority is overwhelming, with more than 13,000 military aircraft, including advanced stealth jets like the F-22 and F-35. At sea, the US Navy operates roughly 440 warships, including 11 nuclear-powered aircraft carriers, supported by submarines and guided-missile destroyers.

Beyond conventional strength, the US also dominates in nuclear capability, global military bases, satellite surveillance, cyber warfare and space operations. Integrated command systems and real-time intelligence allow rapid and coordinated military action.

In the event of a direct conflict, Venezuela would be unable to withstand a conventional war against the United States. American superiority in technology, funding and global reach would decisively shape the outcome. Venezuela’s only feasible response would involve asymmetric warfare, relying on local militias and prolonged resistance rather than traditional battlefield engagement, a strategy that may delay outcomes but is unlikely to alter the final balance of power.

About the author Shivam Sharma

Shivam Sharma is an Associate Producer at ABP Live English with seven years of experience in journalism. As a sports beat expert, he specialises in cricket and major sporting events, delivering accurate, engaging, and timely stories. His work combines strong editorial judgment with in-depth sports analysis for digital audiences.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to him at shivams@abpnetwork.com
Read
Published at : 04 Jan 2026 01:41 PM (IST)
