Iran Launches 48th Wave Of 'Operation True Promise 4' Against US, Israeli Targets

Tehran [Iran], March 14 (ANI): The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has confirmed the launch of the 48th phase of its retaliatory campaign, targeting various Israeli and American installations, according to reports by state broadcaster Press TV.





In a statement released on Saturday, the IRGC announced the "successful execution of the 48th wave of its ongoing retaliatory Operation True Promise 4 against Zionist and American targets." This latest offensive was reportedly carried out in coordination with the Lebanese resistance group, Hezbollah.





Military officials identified the primary targets within the occupied territories as being situated in the northern sector, specifically focusing on "Galilee, Golan, and the occupied city of Haifa." Beyond these areas, several "American bases throughout the region" were also struck during this stage of the conflict.





According to Press TV, the 48th wave utilised a sophisticated mix of weaponry, including "solid-fuel Kheibar Shekan missiles, liquid-fuel Qadr missiles, and attack drones." This follows the earlier completion of the 47th wave, which took place on Friday.





The previous 47th phase targeted strategic locations such as the "Negev Desert, including Nevatim," which is home to one of the largest airbases in the region. Other strikes were directed at "Be'er Sheva," described as a technological hub, and the city of "Lod."





Notably, the IRGC also reported hitting "al-Udaid," identified as the "United States' most important airbase in the West Asia region," located in Qatar. The operation further extended to the "hiding places of the anti-Iran Komala terrorist group," employing both "solid-fuel Kheibar Shekan missiles and liquid-fuel Qadr missiles."





Press TV further reported that during the 46th wave, which also occurred on Friday, the IRGC utilised "Khorramshahr, Kheibar Shekan, Emad, and Qadr missiles." Highlighting the impact on the ground, the Corps noted the psychological toll of the strikes, stating, "Siren to siren and a scramble to enter shelters, this is the current state of the Zionists at this moment."





Since the onset of hostilities late last month, the IRGC has reportedly deployed "hundreds of ballistic and hypersonic missiles as well as attack drones." On the defensive front, the Corps claimed to have downed five invading aircraft on Friday, including "Orbiter 4, Hermes, and MQ-9 Reaper drones."





Military records cited by the state broadcaster indicate that a total of "114 reconnaissance and combat drones" have been neutralised by Iran's "advanced air defense systems" since the start of the aggression.





In a final escalation of the psychological campaign, the IRGC has reportedly begun sending Hebrew text messages to residents within the occupied territories. The warning message stated, "By the permission of God, we will bring upon you days of darkness in which you will wish for death, but you will not find it."

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)