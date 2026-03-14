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HomeExplainersDeep Dive: Why Kharg Island Is Iran’s Energy Lifeline & A Key Flashpoint In The Gulf

Deep Dive: Why Kharg Island Is Iran’s Energy Lifeline & A Key Flashpoint In The Gulf

Kharg Island processes nearly 90% of Iran’s oil exports, making the small Gulf outpost a crucial energy hub with major global implications.

By : Bharathi SP | Updated at : 14 Mar 2026 09:48 AM (IST)

ABP Deep Dive: Despite covering only a few square kilometers, Kharg Island plays a critical role in Iran’s economy and the global oil trade. Situated in the northern Persian Gulf, the island functions as the main export hub for Iranian crude. The vast majority of the country’s oil shipments pass through its terminals before being transported to international markets.

Energy analysts say the island holds enormous strategic importance. Any disruption to operations there could sharply affect Iran’s finances and also send ripples across global energy markets.

The Backbone Of Iran’s Oil Exports

Kharg Island acts as the central processing and export point for most of Iran’s crude oil. Between 85 and 90 percent of the country’s oil exports move through the island’s storage tanks and shipping terminals before being loaded onto tankers.

Pipelines from Iran’s major oil fields transport crude directly to the island’s facilities. Once there, the oil is processed, stored, and prepared for export. Since oil exports remain the government’s primary source of revenue, Kharg Island effectively serves as the gateway for a large share of Iran’s national income, as per reports.

Experts frequently describe the island as Iran’s “single point of failure,” highlighting the country’s heavy reliance on this single export hub.

Oil From Major Fields Flows Through Kharg

Crude oil transported to the island comes from several offshore fields, including the Aboozar Oil Field, Forouzan Oil Field, and Dorood Oil Field. Subsea pipelines move the oil to Kharg, where it is processed and stored before shipment.

The island hosts several large energy installations overseen by the National Iranian Oil Company. Among them is Falat Iran Oil Company, which produces about half a million barrels of crude per day and is one of the country’s largest refining operations.

Kharg also houses the Kharg Petrochemical Company along with extensive facilities used for storing and exporting crude oil and liquefied natural gas.

What Happens If Kharg Is Disrupted

Energy experts have long warned that any attack on Kharg’s civilian energy infrastructure or a military takeover of the island would have dramatic consequences. Because the facilities there were built to handle nearly 90 percent of Iran’s crude exports, any disruption could severely limit the country’s ability to sell oil abroad, as reported by Bloomberg. This would reduce a key source of revenue for the government and affect the wider economy.

Analysts say Kharg has historically been viewed as a major vulnerability in Iran’s energy network, though it has rarely been targeted directly because of the potential global impact.

Why The Island Matters Beyond Iran

Kharg Island’s significance extends beyond Iran’s borders. The island lies close to the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world’s most important maritime routes for energy shipments.

About one fifth of the global oil supply passes through this narrow waterway each day. Any conflict involving Kharg could therefore disrupt tanker traffic and trigger instability in global energy markets.

A major strike on the island’s facilities could halt most Iranian oil exports almost immediately and potentially provoke retaliatory actions affecting shipping in the Gulf. Such developments could push oil prices higher, strain global supply chains, and deepen geopolitical tensions across the region.

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About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 14 Mar 2026 09:48 AM (IST)
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Iran US Iran Israel Conflict ABP Deep Dive
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