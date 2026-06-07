Techie Gets 'Religious Exemption' From Using AI At Work After Pope's Appeal

A software engineer in the United States has secured a rare religious exemption allowing her to opt out of using AI at work.

Erin Maus, a 34-year-old software developer based in North Carolina, successfully convinced her employer to exempt her from AI-related requirements, arguing that the technology conflicts with her ethical and religious beliefs, a Business Insider report said. A follower of the Unitarian Universalist faith, Maus said she raised concerns about AI's environmental impact and broader moral implications while seeking the accommodation.

According to reports, she spent weeks preparing her case, consulting both an employment lawyer and a minister from her local congregation before formally approaching her employer. Her request was approved in May, allowing her to continue performing her job without relying on AI tools.

Engineer To Write Code Manually

Maus said the arrangement means she writes and reviews software code manually, a practice she noted was standard across the industry until only a few years ago.

The case comes amid a broader debate over the role of artificial intelligence in the workplace. Many employers are not only encouraging but also tracking employees' use of AI as businesses race to integrate the technology into daily operations.

Pope's Appeal On AI

The discussion gained fresh momentum after Pope Leo XIV recently warned about the unchecked expansion of artificial intelligence. In a lengthy church document issued last month, the pontiff raised concerns that AI could weaken human dignity, reduce individual agency and contribute to job displacement if not governed responsibly.

His remarks have sparked conversations among legal experts and HR professionals about whether workers could seek faith-based exemptions from mandatory AI use. Under US employment law, employers are generally required to consider religious accommodation requests unless doing so would create significant hardship for the business.