US: Casualties Feared As Multiple People Shot At In Michigan's Mormon Church, Shooter Down

HomeNewsWorldUS: Casualties Feared As Multiple People Shot At In Michigan's Mormon Church, Shooter Down

A shooting occurred at a Mormon church in Grand Blanc, Michigan, leaving multiple people injured. The shooter is down, with no further threat to the public.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 28 Sep 2025 09:24 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

A Sunday morning of worship turned into a scene of terror at a Mormon church in Michigan, where multiple people were reportedly shot. Police confirmed that the alleged shooter is down, with no ongoing threat to the public. The incident unfolded at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Grand Blanc, located approximately 50 miles north of Detroit. Local authorities took to social media to confirm the tragedy.

In an update released on Sunday, local police stated that multiple individuals were shot inside the house of worship. Crucially, law enforcement confirmed that they had neutralised the threat, news agency AP reported.

Following the deployment of officers to the scene, police stated: "Multiple people have been shot at a Mormon church in Michigan and the shooter is down, police said Sunday."

Fire Engulfs Church Building

Adding to the chaotic scene, the church itself was reportedly on fire after the shooting.

The local police’s social media post noted that "The church was on fire." The full extent of the damage and how the fire started remain unclear at this time.

Despite the initial alarm over the attack, police were quick to reassure residents that the immediate danger had passed.

In their official communication, authorities explicitly stated, "Police said there is no ongoing threat to the public."

The names and conditions of the victims, along with the identity of the shooter, have not yet been released as the investigation in Grand Blanc continues.

Published at : 28 Sep 2025 09:22 PM (IST)
Tags :
Michigan US Shooting US Gun Violence US Breaking News ABP Live
