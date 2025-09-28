Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Durga PujaIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsWorld'Greatness In Middle East': Trump Drops 'Something Special' Hint As US Floats 21-Point Gaza Peace Plan

'Greatness In Middle East': Trump Drops 'Something Special' Hint As US Floats 21-Point Gaza Peace Plan

The plan proposes a hostage release, Israeli withdrawal, Palestinian state recognition, and no Hamas role.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 28 Sep 2025 08:31 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

US President Donald Trump on Sunday hinted at “greatness in the Middle East,” fuelling speculation as reports emerged of a 21-point American plan aimed at shaping Gaza’s future once the war ends.

Taking to Truth Social, Trump wrote: “We have a real chance for GREATNESS IN THE MIDDLE EAST. ALL ARE ON BOARD FOR SOMETHING SPECIAL, FIRST TIME EVER. WE WILL GET IT DONE!!!”

The Republican leader did not elaborate, leaving observers questioning whether he was referring to the proposed Gaza roadmap.

The 21-Point Proposal

According to multiple reports, Washington has circulated a 21-point plan to a select group of Arab and Muslim nations during last week’s United Nations General Assembly in New York.

Key elements of the proposal include:

  • The release of all hostages held by Hamas within 48 hours of a deal.
  • A phased withdrawal of Israeli forces from the Gaza Strip.
  • Recognition of a Palestinian state as part of the long-term framework.
  • No role for Hamas in Gaza’s future governing structure.
  • The plan is being described as both a ceasefire framework and a blueprint for post-war Gaza.

Humanitarian Catastrophe

The war, which began on October 7, 2023, has left Gaza devastated. Israel’s relentless bombardment has killed more than 66,000 Palestinians, according to Gaza’s health ministry, and displaced nearly 90 per cent of the population. Entire neighbourhoods have been reduced to rubble, creating one of the worst humanitarian crises in recent memory.

Ceasefire talks have been frozen since Israel’s airstrikes on Doha earlier this month, which targeted Hamas leaders but drew international condemnation.

Netanyahu Pushes Back

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu remains firmly opposed to Palestinian statehood. Addressing world leaders at the UN last week, he rejected the idea outright:

“Giving the Palestinians a state one mile from Jerusalem after October 7 is like giving al-Qaeda a state one mile from New York City after September 11,” Netanyahu said, drawing applause from members of the US delegation.

Despite being Israel’s strongest ally, the US faces mounting pressure at home and abroad to push for an end to the conflict. Trump, who once described Gaza as a “real estate project,” has promised to resolve the two-year-long war, but the contours of his plan remain highly contentious.

Published at : 28 Sep 2025 08:31 PM (IST)
Tags :
Donald Trump Israel Hamas War
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
Karur Stampede: TN Police Say Vijay ‘Ignored Advice; TVK Didn’t Provide Food Or Water To Crowd Waiting Since Noon’
Karur Stampede: TN Police Say Vijay ‘Ignored Advice; TVK Didn’t Provide Food Or Water To Crowd Waiting Since Noon’
Cities
Karur Stampede: Vijay’s TVK Alleges DMK Conspiracy, Tells High Court ‘Hand Case To CBI Or Form SIT’
Karur Stampede: Vijay’s TVK Alleges DMK Conspiracy, Tells High Court ‘Hand Case To CBI Or Form SIT’
World
Death Toll In Palestine Tops 66,000 As Netanyahu Meets Trump In US
Death Toll In Palestine Tops 66,000 As Netanyahu Meets Trump In US
Cities
Self-Styled Godman Chaitanyananda Saraswati Sent To 5-Day Police Custody In Sexual Harassment Case
Chaitanyananda Saraswati Sent To 5-Day Police Custody In Sexual Harassment Case
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Jaishankar Hits Back at Pakistan, Calls It the “Epicenter of Global Terrorism” | ABP NEWS
Janhit: Seemanchal Turns Political Battleground Ahead of Bihar Polls | ABP NEWS
Mahadangal: Communal Tensions Boil Over in Bareilly Amid Cleric's Provocative Remarks | ABP NEWS
Mahadangal: Akhilesh Slams CM Yogi Over Bareilly Riot, 'Force Is a Sign of Weak Governance' | ABP NEWS
Janhit: India Exposes Pakistan’s Lies at UNGA, Diplomat Petal Gahlot Slams Terror Glorification | ABP NEWS
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Saniya Kulkarni
Saniya Kulkarni
Diplomacy Under Trump: Unpredictable, Transactional, And Reshaping Global Politics
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget