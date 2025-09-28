US President Donald Trump on Sunday hinted at “greatness in the Middle East,” fuelling speculation as reports emerged of a 21-point American plan aimed at shaping Gaza’s future once the war ends.

Taking to Truth Social, Trump wrote: “We have a real chance for GREATNESS IN THE MIDDLE EAST. ALL ARE ON BOARD FOR SOMETHING SPECIAL, FIRST TIME EVER. WE WILL GET IT DONE!!!”

The Republican leader did not elaborate, leaving observers questioning whether he was referring to the proposed Gaza roadmap.

The 21-Point Proposal

According to multiple reports, Washington has circulated a 21-point plan to a select group of Arab and Muslim nations during last week’s United Nations General Assembly in New York.

Key elements of the proposal include:

The release of all hostages held by Hamas within 48 hours of a deal.

A phased withdrawal of Israeli forces from the Gaza Strip.

Recognition of a Palestinian state as part of the long-term framework.

No role for Hamas in Gaza’s future governing structure.

The plan is being described as both a ceasefire framework and a blueprint for post-war Gaza.

Humanitarian Catastrophe

The war, which began on October 7, 2023, has left Gaza devastated. Israel’s relentless bombardment has killed more than 66,000 Palestinians, according to Gaza’s health ministry, and displaced nearly 90 per cent of the population. Entire neighbourhoods have been reduced to rubble, creating one of the worst humanitarian crises in recent memory.

Ceasefire talks have been frozen since Israel’s airstrikes on Doha earlier this month, which targeted Hamas leaders but drew international condemnation.

Netanyahu Pushes Back

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu remains firmly opposed to Palestinian statehood. Addressing world leaders at the UN last week, he rejected the idea outright:

“Giving the Palestinians a state one mile from Jerusalem after October 7 is like giving al-Qaeda a state one mile from New York City after September 11,” Netanyahu said, drawing applause from members of the US delegation.

Despite being Israel’s strongest ally, the US faces mounting pressure at home and abroad to push for an end to the conflict. Trump, who once described Gaza as a “real estate project,” has promised to resolve the two-year-long war, but the contours of his plan remain highly contentious.