Death Toll In Palestine Tops 66,000 As Netanyahu Meets Trump In US

Gaza’s Health Ministry said on Sunday that more than 66,000 Palestinians have been killed in the Israel-Hamas war, just a day before Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu travels to Washington for crucial talks with U.S. President Donald Trump on ending the conflict.

Netanyahu faces mounting international pressure to halt Israel’s offensive. In recent weeks, several Western allies have joined the growing number of nations recognising a Palestinian state, while the European Union considers sanctions against Israel. Calls for a global sports and cultural boycott are also gaining momentum.

At the United Nations General Assembly on Friday, Netanyahu struck a defiant tone, insisting that Israel “must finish the job” against Hamas even as dozens of delegates walked out during his address. Israeli forces have intensified operations in Gaza City in recent days.

Trump’s Balancing Act

Trump has remained a firm supporter of Israel but has shown signs of frustration, particularly after Israel’s airstrike on Doha, Qatar earlier this month. The strike—widely condemned internationally—appeared to target Hamas’ leadership but instead derailed fragile ceasefire negotiations.

With 48 hostages still believed to be held in Gaza—around 20 of whom Israel says are alive—the White House talks are expected to focus on reviving stalled negotiations.

Trump’s 21-Point Ceasefire Plan

According to three Arab officials briefed on the matter, Trump is preparing to present a 21-point ceasefire proposal during Monday’s meeting. The plan reportedly calls for the release of all hostages within 48 hours and a phased withdrawal of Israeli troops from Gaza.

The officials, who requested anonymity due to the sensitivity of the talks, said the plan remains under discussion and could still change. Trump has already floated the proposal with Arab leaders on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York.

Hamas, which said it has yet to receive a formal offer through Egyptian and Qatari mediators, indicated it is open to negotiations. A Hamas official told reporters the group is ready to “study any proposals positively and responsibly.” The official reiterated that Hamas is prepared to release all hostages in exchange for a complete end to the war and a full Israeli withdrawal from Gaza.