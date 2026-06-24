US Senate Rebukes Trump As It Passes War Powers Resolution To End Iran War

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Senate approved resolution directing president end Iran military involvement.

Both chambers passed measure, first time since 1973 War Powers.

White House deems War Powers Act unconstitutional, sparking dispute.

Public skepticism, GOP divisions underscore conflict's uncertain future.

The U.S. Senate on Tuesday approved legislation directing President Donald Trump to end U.S. military involvement against Iran, marking the latest challenge to the Republican president from an increasingly assertive Congress.

The Senate passed the war powers resolution by a 50-48 vote. The measure had already cleared the House of Representatives earlier this month, highlighting growing unease over the conflict with Iran that began on February 28.

The vote reflected concerns extending beyond Democratic lawmakers, with several Republicans also breaking ranks to support the resolution. The development underscores a broader debate in Washington over the costs and consequences of continued military engagement.

Historic Congressional Action on War Powers

The vote marked the first time since the War Powers Resolution was enacted in 1973 that both chambers of Congress have approved a measure directing a president to remove U.S. armed forces from hostilities.

Although the resolution is widely expected to remain largely symbolic, it nevertheless represents a political setback for Trump. Until recently, the president had enjoyed near-unified backing from Republican lawmakers on most major issues.

The Senate's action also comes at a crucial moment, as the administration is expected to seek congressional approval for tens of billions of dollars in additional funding linked to the conflict.

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Republican Divisions Emerge Ahead of Mid-Term Elections

Republicans currently hold narrow majorities in both the Senate and the House. However, a small number of lawmakers from Trump's party have increasingly shown a willingness to challenge the president on select issues as November's mid-term elections approach.

The elections will determine whether Republicans retain control of Congress, raising the stakes for internal party disagreements and legislative battles in the months ahead.

Recent tensions within the party have already surfaced over other proposals. Some Republicans opposed Trump's proposed $1.8 billion "antiweaponization" fund, which he said would compensate political allies targeted by federal authorities. Others helped stall a $70 billion measure intended to support his immigration enforcement agenda.

Public Opinion Adds Pressure

Public sentiment appears to mirror the growing scepticism in Washington. A Reuters/Ipsos poll released on Tuesday found that only one in four Americans believe the war with Iran has been worth its costs.

The survey also indicated that a majority of Americans remain concerned that any truce with Tehran may not endure, reflecting uncertainty about the long-term stability of the situation.

The Senate vote largely followed party lines. Four Republican senators joined nearly all Democrats in backing the resolution, while two Republican senators did not participate in the vote.

Legal Questions Surround Resolution's Impact

Under the 1973 War Powers Act, a concurrent resolution approved by both the House and Senate does not require a president's signature. Congress originally designed the mechanism as a way to terminate military operations without White House approval.

However, the legal status of such resolutions remains uncertain. Experts note that no previous war powers measure had successfully passed both chambers of Congress.

Complicating the matter further is a 1983 Supreme Court ruling, which stated that measures carrying legal force generally must be presented to the president for signature or veto.

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White House Rejects Constitutional Basis

The White House has maintained that the War Powers Act is unconstitutional and therefore not legally binding on the executive branch.

That position sets up a continuing dispute between Congress and the administration over the limits of presidential military authority, even as lawmakers seek greater oversight of U.S. involvement in overseas conflicts.

For now, the Senate's vote serves as a powerful political statement, signalling growing concern on Capitol Hill about the direction of the Iran conflict and the role Congress should play in decisions of war and peace.