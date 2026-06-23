Iran's President Pezeshkian Lands In Pakistan Amid Ongoing Peace Negotiations With US

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Iran denies IAEA nuclear access; Strait of Hormuz security uncertain.

Iran-Pakistan talks have taken centre stage as diplomatic efforts continue to secure a lasting end to the conflict between Iran and the United States. Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian travelled to Islamabad on Tuesday for high-level discussions with Pakistani leaders, who are playing a mediating role in negotiations aimed at ending the war permanently. The visit comes a day after senior American and Iranian officials met in Switzerland, where both sides began working through the technical details of a proposed agreement.

Diplomatic Push Gains Momentum

During talks in Islamabad, President Pezeshkian met Pakistani President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to discuss regional stability and economic cooperation. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi joined the delegation amid heightened security.

The visit marks Pezeshkian’s first trip abroad since the conflict erupted on February 28, when the United States and Israel launched military action against Iran. Officials from both countries are currently engaged in a 60-day diplomatic process designed to produce a permanent settlement.

Among the preliminary agreements reached during negotiations in Switzerland was the creation of a “de-confliction cell” intended to address clashes in Lebanon involving Israel and the Iran-backed Hezbollah movement.

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Disputes & Security Concerns Persist

Despite signs of diplomatic movement, questions remain over key aspects of the negotiations. Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei said there were no plans for inspectors from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to visit nuclear facilities previously targeted by US strikes.

His comments appeared to contradict claims made by US Vice-President JD Vance, who said inspectors would be granted access under the emerging framework.

The United States has also indicated that discussions have included measures to ensure the Strait of Hormuz remains open to international shipping after Iran effectively restricted access during the conflict. Although maritime traffic has begun to recover, uncertainty remains over future control and security arrangements.

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