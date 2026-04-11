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HomeNewsWorldUS-Iran Talks: US Delegation Led By JD Vance Arrives In Pakistan For Crucial Negotiation

US-Iran Talks: US Delegation Led By JD Vance Arrives In Pakistan For Crucial Negotiation

US-Iran Talks Vance Delegation In Pakistan: U.S. officials led by JD Vance arrive in Islamabad for key Iran talks, aiming to secure a ceasefire and ease regional tensions.

By : Bharathi SP | Updated at : 11 Apr 2026 02:00 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • US delegation arrives Islamabad for critical Iran negotiations.
  • Vice President Vance to discuss ceasefire, regional stability.
  • Talks aim to de-escalate conflict, secure Strait of Hormuz.
  • Iranian delegation arrived earlier for high-level discussions.

US-Iran Talks Vance Delegation In Pakistan: A U.S. aircraft carrying senior officials for critical negotiations with Iran has landed in Islamabad, marking the formal start of high-level diplomatic efforts to de-escalate the ongoing conflict. The development, reported by Reuters, signals a pivotal moment in attempts to stabilize a volatile regional situation.

The American delegation is led by Vice President JD Vance and includes key figures such as special envoy Steve Witkoff and senior adviser Jared Kushner. Their primary objective is to negotiate a durable ceasefire, reduce hostilities in Lebanon, and restore safe navigation through the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz.

Delegations Arrive Amid Global Attention

The U.S. team touched down shortly after 10 a.m. local time (05:00 GMT) under overcast skies, beginning what is expected to be a closely watched round of diplomacy. The Iranian delegation, led by parliamentary speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, had arrived earlier, shortly after midnight, setting the stage for the talks, as per a reports.

The staggered arrivals reflect the complexity of coordinating negotiations at such a high level, with multiple stakeholders and tight timelines involved.

Ceasefire and Regional Stability at Stake

The discussions, scheduled to begin on Saturday, April 11, are expected to focus on securing a sustainable ceasefire between Washington and Tehran. Officials are also expected to address broader regional concerns, including ongoing tensions spilling over into Lebanon and disruptions to global energy routes.

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War Update: US–Iran Peace Talks in Islamabad Enter Critical Phase Amid High-Level Mediation

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is leading the U.S. delegation for negotiations with Iran?

The U.S. delegation is led by Vice President JD Vance. Key members include special envoy Steve Witkoff and senior adviser Jared Kushner.

What are the main objectives of the U.S. delegation in these talks?

The primary goals are to negotiate a durable ceasefire, reduce hostilities in Lebanon, and restore safe navigation through the Strait of Hormuz.

When are the negotiations scheduled to begin?

The discussions are scheduled to commence on Saturday, April 11. This follows the arrival of both U.S. and Iranian delegations.

Who is leading the Iranian delegation?

The Iranian delegation is led by parliamentary speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf. They arrived in Islamabad shortly after midnight.

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 11 Apr 2026 11:06 AM (IST)
Tags :
Islamabad JD Vance Iran War Iran Israel Conflict
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