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HomeNewsWorldHormuz Blockade: China Denies Providing Arms to Iran, Warns US Against Tariff Escalation

Hormuz Blockade: China Denies Providing Arms to Iran, Warns US Against Tariff Escalation

China denies arming Iran, calls reports fabricated, and warns of countermeasures if the US imposes tariffs amid rising Hormuz tensions.

By : Vinita Bhat | Updated at : 15 Apr 2026 04:01 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • China denies supplying military aid to Iran amid rising regional tensions.
  • Spokesperson Lin Jian labels military aid accusations as fabricated claims.
  • Beijing reaffirms economic ties with Iran, prioritizing trade security.

China has firmly rejected allegations that it is supplying military assistance to Iran, even as tensions rise over the United States’ proposed blockade of the Strait of Hormuz and the broader geopolitical fallout. The denial comes amid escalating rhetoric from both Washington and Beijing, with China simultaneously reaffirming its economic ties with Iran and warning against any move that could disrupt its trade interests in the region.

Beijing Rejects ‘Fabricated’ Claims

Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson, Lin Jian, dismissed reports accusing Beijing of providing military support to Tehran, calling them “purely fabricated”. The statement appears aimed at countering a growing narrative in sections of international media suggesting China may be deepening its strategic involvement in the Middle East amid heightened tensions.

China has consistently maintained that its engagement with Iran is economic in nature, with energy security a central concern. As one of the largest importers of Iranian oil, Beijing has repeatedly underscored that safeguarding trade flows remains a priority. The latest denial reinforces its attempt to distance itself from any direct military entanglement, even as speculation intensifies.

Trade Warning To Washington

Alongside the denial, Beijing issued a pointed warning to the United States. It said any move by Washington to impose tariff hikes on China on the basis of such accusations would be met with countermeasures. The linkage of security allegations with economic retaliation signals a widening fault line between the two powers.

The remarks follow recent statements by Chinese President Xi Jinping cautioning against external interference, in what is widely seen as a message directed at the United States.

As tensions over Iran and the Strait of Hormuz continue to mount, Beijing’s calibrated messaging reflects a dual approach-denying involvement while preparing for a broader strategic and economic confrontation with Washington.

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About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 15 Apr 2026 04:01 PM (IST)
Tags :
Iran Israel War Iran War Iran US War Live News Iran US War Live News Update
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