US-Iran Talks Begin In Switzerland; Qatar And Pakistan Mediate

High-level talks between the United States and Iran have begun in Switzerland under the mediation of Qatar and Pakistan, according to Qatar's Foreign Ministry. The negotiations are focused on implementing and expanding a previously signed memorandum of understanding (MoU), with both sides aiming to reach a long-term agreement.

The meeting has brought together several senior leaders, including US Vice President JD Vance, Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and representatives from Qatar.

Ahead of the talks, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi met Swiss Federal Councillor Ignazio Cassis at the Burgenstock resort near Lucerne. Iranian officials expressed optimism about the negotiations, with First Vice President Mohammad Reza Aref saying the region was entering a new era in which isolating Middle Eastern countries would no longer be a viable option.

Iranian state-linked media also quoted a senior official as saying Tehran possesses a "powerful weapon" that had not previously been used and is now being deployed, though no further details were provided.

The talks are expected to address all aspects of the MoU and explore pathways towards a more durable agreement between Washington and Tehran.