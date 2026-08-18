Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema Re-Elected For Second Term

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Zambian President Hichilema re-elected for second term with 61.4%.

Election night involved arrests, raids against alleged

Counting paused after ballot theft, prompting international observer concerns.

Hichilema's re-election reflects efforts addressing debt, lowering inflation.

Reported by: Dharvi Vaid Dhulia with AFP, AP and Reuters | Edited by: Darko Janjevic

Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema has secured another 5-year term, the country's election commission announced early on Tuesday.

Hichilema — who was widely expected to win — secured 61.4% of the 5 million votes cast in the presidential race held last Thursday, while his main election rival Brian Mundubile received 38% votes, according to the tally released by the Electoral Commission of Zambia.

"I therefore declare, Hichilema Hakainde S, to be president-elect of the Republic of Zambia this 18th day of August, 2026," commission chairperson Mwangala Zaloumis said in a statement.

Out of the total 226 constituencies in the southern African nation, five had not been tallied but Zaloumis said those results were "not likely to materially influence the overall result of that election."

Raids against 'militia activity' on election night

The election saw the opposition claiming intimidation, arrests, violence and irregularities.

Mundubile had alleged irregularities in the counting but Hichilema backers said he was lying.

While the vote was largely peaceful, the night of the election saw authorities arresting 11 people, including leading opposition figures, in what the government called a raid against "militia activity".

Mundubile's NRPUP party slammed the government's claims that its members were involved in militia or insurgent activity.

The NRPUP said shots were fired during the raid at Mundubile's home.

Mundubile's, a former provincial minister, decried the police raid an attack on his life.

Vote counting paused after reports of ballot theft

The vote counting was also suspended last Friday after the commission reported attacks against polling officials and theft of some ballots.

The counting restarted hours later under tightened security.

International observer missions, including the European Union, said that the nearly six-hour pause was a threat to the credibility of the electoral process, along with voter confidence.

Voters focus on Hichilema's economic record

The ballot marked a seventh run for presidency for 64-year-old Hichilema, who has been in power since 2021.

Hichilema took charge of a copper-rich nation in the midst of a pandemic-era debt crisis and a strong economic downturn. His first term saw Zambia restructure its debt and lower inflation, which Hichilema used for his more recent economic campaign.

"We are truly humbled by the trust you have placed in our hands," he said after emerging victorious on Tuesday.

"To those citizens who preferred the ideas presented by our opponents, we hear you, and we will continue to work for you."

His main challenger, Mundubile, had put his hat in the ring for the first time but his hopes to become the head of state were dashed.

He had rallied against Hichilema, telling Zambians that the country's improving macroeconomic indicators had ‌ made little difference to their actual living standards.

Disclaimer: This report first appeared on Deutsche Welle, and has been republished on ABP Live as part of a special arrangement. Apart from the headline, no changes have been made in the report by ABP Live.