Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
India At 2047FIFA World CupNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsWorldPublic Confidence Shaken As Israelis Question Netanyahu And Iran War Outcome

Public Confidence Shaken As Israelis Question Netanyahu And Iran War Outcome

A new poll reveals most Israelis believe Iran emerged stronger from the conflict, with many rejecting claims of victory.

Written By : Vinita Bhat |  Updated at : 21 Jun 2026 04:26 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Public largely disbelieves Netanyahu's claims of achieving objectives.

A large majority of Israelis believe the recent conflict with Iran and the subsequent agreement with the United States ended unfavourably for Israel, according to a new survey. The poll, conducted by the Agam Institute in collaboration with the Hebrew University, suggests widespread public dissatisfaction with both the outcome of the campaign and the government's handling of it. Respondents expressed doubts about Israel's strategic gains, questioned official claims of success, and voiced concerns about the country's long-term security, highlighting growing scepticism among the Israeli public over the conflict's results.

Public Doubts

According to the survey, 92.1% of respondents believe Iran emerged as the winner from the conflict. Meanwhile, 86% said they viewed the overall outcome negatively, while 82.9% felt the campaign had weakened Israel's long-term security position.

The findings also indicate a lack of confidence in official messaging. Around 72.5% of those surveyed said they did not believe Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's assertion that Israel had achieved major gains and removed an existential threat. In addition, 87.8% felt Israel either failed to meet its objectives entirely or only partially achieved them.

Also Read: 'Unwarranted Statements': India Rejects Pakistan's Claim About Threats To Muslim Religious Sites

Criticism Of Leadership

The poll revealed significant criticism of Netanyahu's management of the campaign. More than half of respondents, 56.4%, rated his handling of the conflict as poor or unsuccessful.

Despite the negative assessment of the war's outcome, support remains for a tougher military approach towards Hezbollah. The survey found that 48.2% of Israelis would back renewed large-scale military action against the Lebanon-based armed group, even if such a move risked tensions with US President Donald Trump.

The survey was carried out from June 17-June 20 and included 3,644 Israeli respondents aged 17 and above. 

Also Read: US-Iran Talks In Switzerland: Who's Attending And What's On Agenda?

Before You Go

SYSTEM IN MOTION: NEET Re-Exam Begins Smoothly as Tight Security Covers Centres Nationwide

About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 21 Jun 2026 04:21 PM (IST)
Tags :
Strait Of Hormuz Deal TRUMP Iran Israel War Iran War US Iran Peace Deal Live
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Public Confidence Shaken As Israelis Question Netanyahu And Iran War Outcome
Public Confidence Shaken As Israelis Question Netanyahu And Iran War Outcome-Check Poll
World
US-Iran Talks In Switzerland: Who's Attending And What's On Agenda?
US-Iran Talks In Switzerland: Who's Attending And What's On Agenda?
World
Counterterror Police Launch Probe After 5 Injured In Suspected Anti-Muslim Attacks In Edinburgh
Counterterror Police Launch Probe After 5 Injured In Suspected Anti-Muslim Attacks In Edinburgh
World
UK PM Starmer May Resign On Monday Amid Leadership Crisis: Report
UK PM Starmer May Resign On Monday Amid Leadership Crisis: Report
Advertisement

Videos

SYSTEM IN MOTION: NEET Re-Exam Begins Smoothly as Tight Security Covers Centres Nationwide
SYSTEM FINAL PHASE: NEET Re-Exam Nears End of Entry Window Amid Tight Security Nationwide
SYSTEM ON TRIAL: NEET Re-Exam Witnesses Tightest Security as Forces Guard Paper Movement Nationwide
EXAMINATION ALERT: NEET Re-Exam Begins as Security Tightens After Paper Leak Controversy
NEET REFORM DEBATE: Experts Call for Stronger Systems as Re-Exam Tests Exam Integrity
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
How TMC Lost Bengal: Abhishek Banerjee’s ‘Corporate Model’, I-PAC And Crisis Of Cadre Politics
Opinion
Embed widget