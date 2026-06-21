Public Confidence Shaken As Israelis Question Netanyahu And Iran War Outcome

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Public largely disbelieves Netanyahu's claims of achieving objectives.

A large majority of Israelis believe the recent conflict with Iran and the subsequent agreement with the United States ended unfavourably for Israel, according to a new survey. The poll, conducted by the Agam Institute in collaboration with the Hebrew University, suggests widespread public dissatisfaction with both the outcome of the campaign and the government's handling of it. Respondents expressed doubts about Israel's strategic gains, questioned official claims of success, and voiced concerns about the country's long-term security, highlighting growing scepticism among the Israeli public over the conflict's results.

Public Doubts

According to the survey, 92.1% of respondents believe Iran emerged as the winner from the conflict. Meanwhile, 86% said they viewed the overall outcome negatively, while 82.9% felt the campaign had weakened Israel's long-term security position.

The findings also indicate a lack of confidence in official messaging. Around 72.5% of those surveyed said they did not believe Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's assertion that Israel had achieved major gains and removed an existential threat. In addition, 87.8% felt Israel either failed to meet its objectives entirely or only partially achieved them.

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Criticism Of Leadership

The poll revealed significant criticism of Netanyahu's management of the campaign. More than half of respondents, 56.4%, rated his handling of the conflict as poor or unsuccessful.

Despite the negative assessment of the war's outcome, support remains for a tougher military approach towards Hezbollah. The survey found that 48.2% of Israelis would back renewed large-scale military action against the Lebanon-based armed group, even if such a move risked tensions with US President Donald Trump.

The survey was carried out from June 17-June 20 and included 3,644 Israeli respondents aged 17 and above.

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