Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Assembly Elections 2026NonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIPL 2026Israel Iran ConflictEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsWorldAir Defences Activated in Iran, Engage ‘Hostile Targets’

Air Defences Activated in Iran, Engage ‘Hostile Targets’

Air defences engaged “hostile targets” in Tehran amid rising tensions. Israel warned of retaliation, while Iran set conditions for reopening the Strait of Hormuz.

By : Sneha | Updated at : 23 Apr 2026 11:49 PM (IST)

Air defence systems were activated across parts of Tehran on Thursday night, with reports of them engaging what were described as “hostile targets,” according to Iran’s Mehr news agency. The activity followed earlier indications that air defence batteries had been put on alert in the capital.

 Israel Issues Warning Amid Rising Tensions

Amid escalating regional tensions, Israel has issued a strong warning to Iran. Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz said the military is fully prepared for any retaliation, adding that potential targets have already been identified. He also indicated that the United States is awaiting a signal to act against Iran.

Iran Sets Conditions On Hormuz

Tehran, meanwhile, has laid down fresh conditions for reopening the strategically crucial Strait of Hormuz. Iranian authorities have stated that the waterway will remain closed until nearly $11 trillion in frozen assets are released.

Related Video

ELECTION UPDATE: Bengal voting turns tense as violence, identity politics dominate phase 1

About the author Sneha

Sneha is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering national and global news, politics, and social developments. She approaches every story with clarity, accuracy, and a reader-focused perspective. She holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Central University of Jharkhand.
Read More
Published at : 23 Apr 2026 11:39 PM (IST)
Tags :
Breaking News Israel Iran ABP Live Iran Israel War Strait Of Hormuz Crisis US Iran War Iran Defence Activated
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Air Defences Activated in Iran, Engage ‘Hostile Targets’
Air Defences Activated in Iran, Engage ‘Hostile Targets’
World
India Advises 'To Not Travel' Iran, Says Indian Residents To Exit Via Land Borders
India Advises 'To Not Travel' Iran, Says Indian Residents To Exit Via Land Borders
World
France Eases Travel Rules: Indian Passengers Get Major Visa Boost
France Eases Travel Rules: Indian Passengers Get Major Visa Boost
World
‘India Is A Great Country’: Trump Issues Clarification Over ‘Hellhole’ Remark
‘India Is A Great Country’: Trump Issues Clarification Over ‘Hellhole’ Remark
Advertisement

Videos

ELECTION UPDATE: Bengal voting turns tense as violence, identity politics dominate phase 1
ELECTION UPDATE: Tension in Murshidabad eases, Kabir continues campaign amid heavy security
ELECTION UPDATE: PM campaign rally in Nadia focuses on security, CAA and political attack
ELECTION UPDATE: EC seeks report after Kumarganj attack on BJP candidate in Bengal polls
ELECTION UPDATE: BJP candidate alleges attack during booth visit in Kumarganj, tension rises
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
West Bengal Assembly Polls 2026: Election That Could Reshape Mamata Banerjee’s Politics
Opinion
Embed widget