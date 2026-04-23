Air Defences Activated in Iran, Engage ‘Hostile Targets’

Air defence systems were activated across parts of Tehran on Thursday night, with reports of them engaging what were described as “hostile targets,” according to Iran’s Mehr news agency. The activity followed earlier indications that air defence batteries had been put on alert in the capital.

Air defense systems were heard operating in parts of Tehran to counter hostile targets, according to Mehr News. pic.twitter.com/RdztueCjLV April 23, 2026

Israel Issues Warning Amid Rising Tensions

Amid escalating regional tensions, Israel has issued a strong warning to Iran. Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz said the military is fully prepared for any retaliation, adding that potential targets have already been identified. He also indicated that the United States is awaiting a signal to act against Iran.

Iran Sets Conditions On Hormuz

Tehran, meanwhile, has laid down fresh conditions for reopening the strategically crucial Strait of Hormuz. Iranian authorities have stated that the waterway will remain closed until nearly $11 trillion in frozen assets are released.