Explorer
Air Defences Activated in Iran, Engage ‘Hostile Targets’
Air defences engaged “hostile targets” in Tehran amid rising tensions. Israel warned of retaliation, while Iran set conditions for reopening the Strait of Hormuz.
Advertisement
Top Headlines
World
Air Defences Activated in Iran, Engage ‘Hostile Targets’
World
India Advises 'To Not Travel' Iran, Says Indian Residents To Exit Via Land Borders
World
France Eases Travel Rules: Indian Passengers Get Major Visa Boost
World
‘India Is A Great Country’: Trump Issues Clarification Over ‘Hellhole’ Remark
Advertisement
Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Sayantan Ghosh
Opinion