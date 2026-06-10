What Is 'Flamingo Revolution' And How Is It Linked To Trump's Son-In-Law?

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Albanians protest luxury tourism project linked to Jared Kushner.

Project fencing caused clashes; prosecutors investigate land ownership.

Youth-driven movement challenges commercialisation despite government's defense.

The flamingo has emerged as the unexpected face of a growing protest movement in Albania, where thousands are opposing a luxury tourism project linked to Jared Kushner, the son-in-law of US President Donald Trump.

Dubbed the “Flamingo Revolution” on social media, the demonstrations are centred around a proposed high-end resort project planned for Albania’s Sazan Island and the Zvernec coastline near the city of Vlora. Protesters claim the development threatens fragile ecosystems that serve as breeding grounds for flamingos and several other protected species.

Day 10 of the Flamingo Revolution in Tirana, Albania. 🦩🇦🇱 For nature, Albania for Albanians pic.twitter.com/Mr2T66846I — Kruja Chronicles (@FilteredZero) June 9, 2026

Large crowds have gathered in the Albanian capital Tirana over recent days, carrying flamingo-shaped placards and banners reading “Albania is not for sale” and “Where will they live now?” The bird has now become a symbol of resistance against what activists describe as the unchecked commercialisation of protected land.

What Is The Controvercy?

The controversy traces back to 2024, when Jared Kushner’s investment firm, Affinity Partners, unveiled plans for a massive luxury tourism project in Albania. The proposed development could reportedly include up to 10,000 hotel rooms across coastal areas known for their biodiversity.

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The project site is home not only to flamingos, but also to over 200 migratory bird species, Mediterranean monk seals and nesting sea turtles. Environmental groups argue that recent changes in Albania’s protected area laws opened the door for commercial tourism projects in ecologically sensitive regions.

The issue escalated in late May after developers allegedly fenced off parts of the area with barbed wire. The move triggered clashes between protesters and private security personnel, leading to arrests and further public outrage.

Prime Minister Edi Rama has defended the discussions around the project, saying environmental assessments are still underway and insisting that development and conservation can coexist. However, protesters remain unconvinced.

“This movement is unprecedented,” said Gresa Hasa, an Albania expert and researcher at the University of Graz. According to her, the protests are largely youth-driven and independent of political parties, making them one of the country’s rare grassroots mobilisations in recent years.

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Albania’s anti-corruption prosecutors have now launched an investigation into the ownership and legal status of the land linked to the project. Authorities have also reportedly seized assets connected to individuals involved in the development.

While Kushner and Affinity Partners have not publicly responded to the growing backlash, the flamingo has firmly cemented itself as the symbol of a protest movement that is rapidly gaining international attention.