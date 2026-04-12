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HomeNewsWorld‘No Trust Despite Good Faith’: Iran Flags Distrust After Talks, Thanks Pakistan

‘No Trust Despite Good Faith’: Iran Flags Distrust After Talks, Thanks Pakistan

Iran-US War: Iran says talks ended without trust despite “good faith”, citing past wars as key reason for scepticism over opposing side’s intentions.

By : Vinita Bhat | Updated at : 12 Apr 2026 05:00 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Speaker praised Pakistan for facilitating talks, acknowledged domestic backing.

Iran’s Parliament Speaker said that despite entering negotiations with “necessary good faith and will”, Tehran had “no trust in the opposing side” due to the experiences of two previous wars, underscoring the outcome of the now-concluded talks. The remarks reflect the persistent scepticism within the Iranian leadership even after the latest round of discussions. 

Distrust Shadows Outcome

The Speaker said Iran participated in the talks with intent and readiness, but lingering mistrust remained a decisive factor. Referring to past conflicts, he indicated that confidence in the opposing side was not restored even after extensive engagement.

Members of the Iranian delegation presented forward-looking proposals during the discussions. However, these initiatives ultimately failed to win the trust of the Iranian side, suggesting that key differences remain unresolved despite the conclusion of the talks.

The outcome reflects a broader strategic posture from Tehran, where engagement is tempered by caution rooted in past experiences.

Praise For Pakistan, Domestic Backing

The Speaker also acknowledged Pakistan’s role in facilitating the negotiations, describing it as a “friendly and brotherly country” and thanking it for supporting the process. He extended his regards to the people of Pakistan for enabling the dialogue.

Highlighting domestic unity, he described Iran as a nation of “90 million souls” standing firmly behind its leadership. He praised the delegation for enduring intense 21-hour negotiations and credited public support for strengthening Iran’s position.

Emphasising resilience, the Speaker said Iran’s stance remains anchored in both national backing and strategic caution, even as the talks conclude without building trust.

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About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 12 Apr 2026 04:36 PM (IST)
Tags :
Iran Israel War Iran War Iran US War Live News Iran US War Live News Update
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