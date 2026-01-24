Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
US May Ease India Tariffs As Russian Oil Purchases 'Collapse': Treasury Secretary

US May Ease India Tariffs As Russian Oil Purchases ‘Collapse’: Treasury Secretary

The US may reduce the 50% tariffs on Indian imports, with Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent citing a sharp decline in India’s purchase of Russian oil as trade talks continue.

By : Ritwik Dutta | Updated at : 24 Jan 2026 05:12 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

The United States may consider reducing the steep tariffs imposed on Indian imports, with a senior official in the Donald Trump-led administration indicating that India’s reduced purchase of Russian oil has achieved Washington’s policy objectives. US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said India’s refinery-level purchases of Russian crude have “collapsed,” referring to the rationale behind the tariff hike imposed last year. Speaking to Politico, Bessent said the administration had imposed 25 per cent tariffs on India for buying Russian oil, which later translated into an effective 50 per cent duty on Indian imports in August 2025. “We put 25% tariffs on India for buying Russian oil. And the Indian purchases, by their refineries, of Russian oil have collapsed. That is a success,” he said.

Tariff Relief Talks Gain Momentum

While confirming that the tariffs remain in force, Bessent hinted at possible relief. “The tariffs are still on. I would imagine there is a path to take them off,” he added. The remarks point to renewed momentum in India–US trade negotiations, following mixed signals from Washington in recent weeks. Earlier, US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick had claimed that a potential deal stalled because Prime Minister Narendra Modi did not personally reach out to President Donald Trump, a claim India rejected.

Trade Talks, Energy Ties Clarified

Positive signals later emerged after the new US Ambassador to India, Sergio Gor, confirmed that trade discussions between the two countries were continuing. Bessent’s comments have also revived debate over the state of India–Russia energy ties. President Trump had earlier claimed that India had “largely stopped” buying Russian oil, citing progress in bilateral talks. India, however, has consistently denied making any commitment to halt Russian oil imports. In October 2025, New Delhi dismissed Trump’s claim that Prime Minister Modi had assured him of ending the trade, stating that no such conversation took place.

The Indian government has not officially confirmed a significant reduction in Russian oil imports, leaving uncertainty over the scale and durability of any shift in its energy sourcing.

Frequently Asked Questions

Could the US reduce tariffs on Indian imports?

Yes, a senior US official indicated that the US may consider reducing tariffs on Indian imports due to India's reduced purchase of Russian oil.

Why were tariffs imposed on Indian imports?

Tariffs were imposed on Indian imports because of India's purchases of Russian oil. The US viewed this as a way to achieve its policy objectives.

What was the impact of the tariffs on Indian oil purchases?

The US Treasury Secretary stated that India's refinery-level purchases of Russian oil have 'collapsed' following the tariff imposition.

Has India committed to stopping Russian oil imports?

No, India has consistently denied making any commitment to halt Russian oil imports and has not officially confirmed a significant reduction.

About the author Ritwik Dutta

Ritwik Dutta is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, who blends an engineer’s precision with a reporter’s instinct. With a background in data and analytics, he delivers evidence-driven, real-time coverage of key national and global developments, breaking down complex subjects into clear, engaging stories that make information more accessible and strengthen public understanding.

For tips and queries, write to ritwikd@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 24 Jan 2026 05:09 PM (IST)
PM Modi Russian Oil Tariff United STates INDIA
Embed widget