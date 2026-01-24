US May Ease India Tariffs As Russian Oil Purchases ‘Collapse’: Treasury Secretary

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





The United States may consider reducing the steep tariffs imposed on Indian imports, with a senior official in the Donald Trump-led administration indicating that India’s reduced purchase of Russian oil has achieved Washington’s policy objectives. US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said India’s refinery-level purchases of Russian crude have “collapsed,” referring to the rationale behind the tariff hike imposed last year. Speaking to Politico, Bessent said the administration had imposed 25 per cent tariffs on India for buying Russian oil, which later translated into an effective 50 per cent duty on Indian imports in August 2025. “We put 25% tariffs on India for buying Russian oil. And the Indian purchases, by their refineries, of Russian oil have collapsed. That is a success,” he said.

Tariff Relief Talks Gain Momentum While confirming that the tariffs remain in force, Bessent hinted at possible relief. “The tariffs are still on. I would imagine there is a path to take them off,” he added. The remarks point to renewed momentum in India–US trade negotiations, following mixed signals from Washington in recent weeks. Earlier, US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick had claimed that a potential deal stalled because Prime Minister Narendra Modi did not personally reach out to President Donald Trump, a claim India rejected. Trade Talks, Energy Ties Clarified

Positive signals later emerged after the new US Ambassador to India, Sergio Gor, confirmed that trade discussions between the two countries were continuing. Bessent’s comments have also revived debate over the state of India–Russia energy ties. President Trump had earlier claimed that India had “largely stopped” buying Russian oil, citing progress in bilateral talks. India, however, has consistently denied making any commitment to halt Russian oil imports. In October 2025, New Delhi dismissed Trump’s claim that Prime Minister Modi had assured him of ending the trade, stating that no such conversation took place.

The Indian government has not officially confirmed a significant reduction in Russian oil imports, leaving uncertainty over the scale and durability of any shift in its energy sourcing.