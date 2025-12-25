Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentTelevisionKritika Kamra Calls The Great Shamsuddin Family A Refreshing, Honest Portrayal Of Muslim Families

Kritika Kamra Calls The Great Shamsuddin Family A Refreshing, Honest Portrayal Of Muslim Families

Kritika Kamra says The Great Shamsuddin Family offers a refreshing portrayal of Indian Muslim families without stereotypes. The Anusha Rizvi-directed film streams on JioHotstar.

By : PTI | Updated at : 25 Dec 2025 01:48 PM (IST)

For actor Kritika Kamra, it was refreshing to see Muslims being portrayed as normal people in "The Great Shamsuddin Family" and without the conventional dramatisation that's often associated with minority narratives in cinema.

Kamra plays the central character of Bani Ahmed in the comedy-drama, written and directed by Anusha Rizvi of “Peepli Live” fame. The film follows Bani, who faces her most important deadline while her house erupts in family chaos, forcing her to juggle a 12-hour writing sprint with an unfolding domestic emergency.

"It was so refreshing to just read a story about a normal family. It's one of those things that is very brave in many ways. It is about an Indian Muslim family, with so many women. It is so different from what you generally see in cinema, but it doesn't do that by making any loud points,” Kamra told PTI in an interview.

"All of the characters are a little bit messy, and have their own insecurities. They are very real, relatable people that you and I know. So, when I auditioned for it, I didn't even know it was about an Indian Muslim family till then because Bani is a very common name,” she said.

Kamra said Bani embodies the complexities and vulnerabilities of modern Muslim women.

Referring to the stereotypical portrayal of Muslim in cinema, the actor said “The Great Shamsuddin Family” breaks the notion and presents it as "any other Indian family" facing issues like “generational gap, judging one another”, among other things.

"And you always see a certain representation, which is more common in cinema where you see Muslim women dressed or behaving a certain way which are all also real and fine. There is space for that but here you don't see that at all. You see a modern Muslim woman in Bani and you see a modern Indian Muslim family. And that's really refreshing to see. When you see or read it you realize that all Indian families are very common,” the 37-year-old actor said.

Kamra, known for her projects like “Saare Jahan Se Accha”, “Tandav” and “Bheed”, said when she signs on something, the film or story's core message and politics should resonate with her own principles as an artist.

“I think the politics of the film has to align with yours, I don't mean the politics of my character. I played a gangster on screen who's killing people, so not the politics of the character or even the filmmaker. But it is important how the film looks at its women and also it doesn't vilify any group or community. These are some of those things that I keep in mind when I'm choosing a part.” The film, produced by Ajit Andhare, Alok Jain, Vipin Agnihotri and Mahmood Farooqui under Star Studio18, premiered on JioHotstar on December 12. It has received rave reviews from critics.

Kamra, who has been garnering acclaim for her work in “The Great Shamsuddin Family”, said the film was a “big opportunity” for her as she got to be directed by Rizvi in a central role.

"It is a big deal for me,” Kamra said, adding that she is "obsessively” reading everything being written about the movie on social media.

"It feels very hard-earned and eventually when you get appreciation for it, it's a huge relief. It has boosted my self-confidence,” Kamra added.

The film boasts of an ensemble cast including Shreya Dhanwanthary, Juhi Babbar, Sheeba Chaddha, Farida Jalal, Dolly Ahluwalia and Purab Kohli, among others.

"It was like being on a family holiday. It just reminded me of the times when I went to my nani's house for winter vacation, it was like having some elders in the house and your cousins, it was a really warm atmosphere,” she said.

On the sets, Kamra said the 76-year-old Jalal would often share stories about her experience of working with acclaimed directors like Raj Kapoor, Yash Chopra, while Ahluwalia talked about her early days as a costume designer on “Bandit Queen”, among many other things.

"It's a joy to watch them perform. They were all sharing stories, the banter you see on screen was very much there, a lot of that was happening off screen. People were sharing food. It was a very homely atmosphere on set,” she added.

Up next for Kamra is director Nagraj Manjule’s debut OTT-series, “Matka King”. The crime thriller show is headlined by Vijay Varma.

Kamra said she feels “privileged” to have got the opportunity to be part of the show.

"He is a four-time National Award-winning director, he is somebody who is aware, who always says something with his stories. It's not just entertainment. His stories make you think about the world that you live in. I'm so excited that he selected me.

"This is the first time he's foraying into long form, I'm looking forward to seeing how it all comes together. I've a good feeling. It's very interesting,” Kamra said, adding, she had a great time working with Varma, who she referred to as a fabulous actor. 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline ,no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Related Video

Pawan Singh To Contest Elections In Bihar, Here's What Ravi Kishan Has To Say On Bhojpuri Industry

Published at : 25 Dec 2025 01:48 PM (IST)
Tags :
Kritika Kamra Shreya Dhanwanthary Farida Jalal The Great Shamsuddin Family Indian Muslim Representation Anusha Rizvi
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Zia's Son Tarique Rahman Lands In Bangladesh After 17 Years. How Will It Affect India?
Zia's Son Tarique Rahman Lands In Bangladesh After 17 Years. How Will It Affect India?
Cities
Nine Charred To Death As Bus Catches Fire After Lorry Collision In Chitradurga
Nine Charred To Death As Bus Catches Fire After Lorry Collision In Chitradurga
India
PM Modi Attends Christmas Morning Service At Delhi Cathedral: WATCH
PM Modi Attends Christmas Morning Service At Delhi Cathedral: WATCH
News
Centre Orders Complete Ban On New Mining Leases In Aravalli Range
Centre Orders Complete Ban On New Mining Leases In Aravalli Range
Advertisement

Videos

BMC Election 2026: MNS Leader Sandeep Deshpande’s Marathi Language Post Sparks Row Ahead of BMC Elections
Rajasthan Politics: Forest Minister Loses Cool at Sikar DM During Inspection
Breaking: 9 Killed in Cuddalore Bus Mishap, CM MK Stalin Expresses Grief
Breaking: 12 Killed, Many Injured as Bus Catches Fire After Collision in Chitradurga
BMC Elections 2026: Multi-Cornered Election Could Shift Power Balance in Mumbai, BJP Eyes Advantage
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Manan Bhatt
Manan Bhatt
OPINION | Trump-Class Warships: A Bold Push For Naval Supremacy Amid Global Rivalries
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget