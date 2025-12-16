Trump’s Praise For PM Modi Goes Public As US Embassy Shares Shoutout

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





The United States Embassy in India on Tuesday shared a message praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi, quoting US President Donald Trump as saying, “We have a great friend in PM Modi.” The remark was posted on the Embassy’s official X handle, where it described India as an ancient civilisation and a key strategic partner for the US in the Indo-Pacific region.

The post comes days after Modi and Trump spoke by phone to review bilateral ties and explore ways to maintain momentum in trade engagement. The conversation marked their first direct contact since October and took place amid renewed efforts to ease trade frictions between the two countries.

Trade Tensions Resurface

It also coincided with a two-day India visit by US Deputy Trade Representative Rick Switzer, who held meetings with senior Indian officials, including Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agrawal. India–US relations have witnessed multiple phases of strain in recent years, shaped largely by trade disputes, geopolitical differences and regional security concerns.

One of the sharpest flashpoints emerged earlier this year when the Donald Trump administration imposed reciprocal tariffs of up to 50 per cent on select Indian goods. Washington justified the move by citing long-standing trade imbalances and New Delhi’s continued purchase of Russian oil.

A stance that drew strong pushback from Indian officials, who termed the measures “unilateral” and harmful to a trusted economic partnership.

Trade, Security Strains

The tariff shock disrupted momentum in bilateral trade talks and raised concerns among Indian exporters, particularly in sectors such as pharmaceuticals, textiles and engineering goods. New Delhi, while refraining from immediate retaliation, conveyed its displeasure through diplomatic channels and emphasised that trade engagement must remain fair, predictable and insulated from geopolitical pressure.

Ties were further tested during periods of heightened tension between India and Pakistan, when Washington repeatedly called for restraint from both sides. Indian policymakers expressed unease over Washington’s tendency to hyphenate India with Pakistan, saying it overlooked New Delhi’s security concerns.

These differences resurfaced during episodes of cross-border escalation, adding another layer of strain to the relationship.

Efforts To Reset Ties

Despite these challenges, channels of communication remained open. Both sides continued engagement through strategic dialogues, defence cooperation frameworks and diplomatic visits, underscoring the depth of the partnership beyond episodic disagreements. Recent signals suggest a conscious effort to reset ties, particularly on the economic front.

The phone call between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Trump, described by both leaders in positive terms, marked a turning point after months of limited direct contact. Officials on both sides now appear keen to move past recent frictions, with discussions focused on resolving trade irritants.

Strengthening Indo-Pacific cooperation and advancing a balanced bilateral trade agreement that accommodates domestic priorities.