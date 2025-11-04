US Courts Stop Deportation Of Indian-Origin Man After 43 Years Of Wrongful Imprisonment

After spending more than four decades behind bars for a crime he didn’t commit, 64-year-old Subramanyam “Subu” Vedam has finally received a glimmer of hope. Two US courts have ordered a halt to his deportation, giving the Indian-origin man, who has lived in America since infancy, a chance to rebuild his life after years of injustice.

Courts Step In To Pause Deportation

Last week, an immigration judge halted Vedam’s deportation until the Bureau of Immigration Appeals reviews his case, a process that may take several months. On the same day, a federal court in Pennsylvania issued a similar order, providing temporary relief for Vedam, who is currently detained at a Louisiana immigration facility equipped with its own deportation airstrip.

Decades-Old Conviction Overturned

Vedam, who moved to the United States with his parents when he was just nine months old, was convicted in 1983 for the 1980 murder of his friend, Thomas Kinser. Kinser’s body was discovered months after he disappeared, and Vedam, the last person seen with him, was accused and later sentenced to life without parole.

His conviction rested entirely on circumstantial evidence, with no witnesses or established motive. Despite maintaining his innocence for decades, Vedam’s appeals went unheard, until recently. In August, a Pennsylvania court overturned his conviction after new ballistics evidence emerged, proving that crucial information had been suppressed by prosecutors for decades.

A Life Of Study And Service Behind Bars

During his 43 years in prison, Vedam transformed his life. He earned three college degrees, became a teacher, and mentored fellow inmates. Despite the years of confinement, he worked tirelessly to make a positive impact on others. Tragically, his parents passed away before seeing him released, his father in 2009 and his mother in 2016.

Released But Detained Again

Vedam was finally freed from prison on October 3 after more than four decades. However, his freedom was short-lived. Soon after his release, Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officials took him into custody, seeking to deport him over a decades-old drug offence unrelated to the murder charge.

The Department of Homeland Security argues that the reversal of his murder conviction does not erase his earlier no-contest plea in a minor drug case.

A Second Battle For Freedom

Even after being proven innocent, Vedam’s struggle is far from over. His lawyers argue that the 43 years of wrongful imprisonment should far outweigh a minor drug conviction from his youth. For now, two courts have given him a lifeline and his supporters hope that justice, long denied, will finally be served.

Vedam’s family, who have fought relentlessly for his freedom, say deporting him now would be a fresh injustice. His sister, Saraswathi Vedam, expressed relief that two judges have agreed to halt his deportation while the appeals process continues.