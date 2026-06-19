UAE Tightens Social Media Rules, Sets Minimum User Age At 15

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom The UAE banned social media access for children under 15.

Platforms must remove under-15 accounts within one year.

This protects children from harmful content and unsafe interactions.

Edited by: Jenipher Camino Gonzalez

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has joined the growing number of nations banning social media access for under-age children.

A new Cabinet resolution passed in the country on Thursday gives social media platforms 12-months to review and remove all accounts created by those under 15, or face a total ban.

State news agency WAM reported, "The resolution sets the minimum age for social media use at 15 years. Children below this age are prohibited from creating, using or operating personal accounts."

The government said the resolution seeks to address concerns over exposure to inappropriate content, unsafe online interaction, excessive social media use and the collection of children's personal data.

First Arab nation to curb teen access to social media

Australia — citing mental health, cyber bullying and concerns over lack of physical activity, among others — became the first nation to introduce such a ban for kids under 16 back in December.

Britain, Canada, Indonesia, Malaysia, Turkey and several European countries have also cracked down on teen use of social media, but the UAE is the first Arab nation to do so.

Critics say bans are hard to enforce and rob kids of social connections.

In its reporting, WAM said the new resolution aligns with "leading global trends in digital child protection," barring children from "accessing the full features of [social media] platforms, including social interaction, publishing, commenting, sharing, joining public groups, open channels, or any large-scale interactive spaces."

Telecommunications authorities in the UAE will have the power to "take all necessary measures [against platforms] in the event of non-compliance."

Teens aged 15 and 16 will be able to access social media sites but only with enhanced safety measures including controls for age-appropriate content, screen-time, and restrictions on interaction with unknown users.

(Disclaimer: This report first appeared on Deutsche Welle, and has been republished on ABP Live as part of a special arrangement. Apart from the headline, no changes have been made in the report by ABP Live. for DW)