3 Firefighters Dead, 8,000 Flee: Greece Wildfires Engulf Crete Amid Powerful Winds

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Climate change exacerbates wildfires; France and Spain fires abating.

Edited by: Louis Oelofse

Greek firefighters battled deadly wildfires on the island of Crete for a second day on Thursday as strong winds made it difficult to contain the flames.

Two firefighters were killed while responding to fires on the island, while a third died fighting a separate blaze on the Greek mainland.

Thousands evacuated as fires spread

Fires advancing across southwestern Crete forced several villages in the Rethymno region to be evacuated. Flames also neared the popular resort town of Agia Galini on the island's southern coast, pushing tourists to leave.

In total, roughly 8,000 people were evacuated, the island's deputy governor Maria Lioni said.

The fires have already destroyed large areas of farmland, including olive groves, as well as residential homes.

Why is it so difficult to stop the fires?

Firefighters have struggled to contain the blazes because of strong and constantly shifting winds, which have reached speeds of up to 102 kilometers (63 miles) per hour.

As a result, emergency services said aircraft used to drop water on the fires were severely limited or could not be deployed at all.

"Unfortunately there is no improvement, and the latest information ​indicates that winds will increase later in the day," Giorgos Tsapakos, the deputy regional governor for civil protection on Crete, told Greek television.

Two firefighters died combating the flames in Crete after being trapped on a mountain road, losing their bearings as smoke enveloped them. A third firefighter collapsed and died while on duty near Gytheio on the Southern end of the Peloponnese peninsula.

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis paid tribute to the fallen firefighters on Wednesday, acknowledging the "new harsh reality” they face each year, as wildfires worsen.

Greece, like other Southern European countries, is facing a heightened risk of wildfires as climate change exacerbates droughts, high temperatures and extreme winds which create ideal conditions for blazes.

How are the fires in France and Spain developing?

In France and Spain, meanwhile, firefighting efforts on Thursday seemed to be turning a corner.

In France, authorities permitted the return of 84,000 evacuees forced out by a wildfire near the southwestern city of Bordeaux, as cooler temperatures and rain offered some respite. The fire had led to around 220,000 people being displaced.

In Spain, too, wildfires threatening Madrid were abating, as authorities reported "almost no flames" left.

Disclaimer: This report first appeared on Deutsche Welle, and has been republished on ABP Live as part of a special arrangement. Apart from the headline, no changes have been made in the report by ABP Live.