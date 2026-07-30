Russian Missile Violates Airspace Violation? Poland On High Alert, Amid Ukraine Assault

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Poland scrambled F-16 after radar detected airspace violation.

Edited by: Louis Oelofse

Polish authorities on Thursday said they were inspecting a crater near the city of Lublin for information clarifying a violation of its airspace.

Police and military said a crater, 10 meters in diameter (about 33 feet), had been created upon impact by what was likely a Russian missile during Moscow's massive overnight bombing campaign on neighboring Ukraine.

Russia's attacks not only targeted the Ukrainian capital Kyiv, but also western cities such as Lviv. The point of impact in Poland, said to have been a field in Tarnawa Kolonia near Lublin, was located about 80 kilometers (50 miles) from the Ukrainian border.

ALSO READ | Germany Records Highest Antisemitic Incident Rate as 2025 Turns Deadliest Year

Poland's Prime Minister Donald Tusk headed to the site, accompanied by his defense and interior ministers.

Writing on X before he departed, Tusk wrote: "During the Russian massive missile attack on western Ukraine, a violation of Polish airspace occurred. In connection with this, I have convened a coordination team with the participation of the Minister of Defense and the relevant services, which have been working on-site for many hours and are systematically providing me with information about all the circumstances of the incident."

In Lublin, Tusk said: "Everything points to it being a Russian Kh-101 cruise missile, but we do not wish to pre-empt the results of a thorough investigation."

W trakcie rosyjskiego zmasowanego ataku rakietowego na zachodnią Ukrainę doszło do naruszenia polskiej przestrzeni powietrznej. Zwołałem w związku z tym zespół koordynacyjny z udziałem Ministra Obrony i odpowiednich służb, które od wielu godzin pracują na miejscu zdarzenia i… — Donald Tusk (@donaldtusk) July 30, 2026

Local police say residents reported hearing a large explosion that rattled windows around 4:00 a.m. local time (0200 GMT) after which police quickly discovered a massive "crater" and "debris from a non-identified object."

A military helicopter confirmed the finding during a flyover.

Poland's military said it had scrambled an F-16 prior to impact after radar picked up a violation of the NATO member's airspace around 3:40 a.m.

Though the origin of the object has not been confirmed, Ukraine's Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha wrote on X that a "Russian Kh-101 cruise missile” had "crossed into Poland" and violated NATO airspace.

Sybiha continued, "This is yet another clear demonstration that strengthening Ukraine's air defense now is urgent and serves as a guarantee for the protection of the entire Euro-Atlantic community."

Russian jets, drones and missiles have repeatedly violated the airspace of several NATO member states throughout over four years of war.

NATO said it was in close contact with Polish authorities.

ALSO READ | Spain Faces Fresh Migrant Surge As Hundreds Swim To Ceuta, Border Security At Risk

The Supreme Allied Commander Europe (SACEUR), General Alexus G. Grynkewich, spoke earlier today with Poland's Chief of Defense General Wieslaw Kukulan about NATO and Poland's response to the incident, which remains under investigation.

He underlined the military alliance will continue to take all necessary measures to defend NATO territory.

(Disclaimer: This report first appeared on Deutsche Welle, and has been republished on ABP Live as part of a special arrangement. Apart from the headline, no changes have been made in the report by ABP Live.)