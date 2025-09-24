Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan used his address to the United Nations General Assembly on Tuesday to spotlight two contentious issues: the long-standing Kashmir dispute and Israel’s military actions in Gaza. Speaking to world leaders, Erdogan called for renewed dialogue between India and Pakistan in line with UN Security Council resolutions, while issuing a scathing critique of Israel’s ongoing offensive.

Erdogan Calls For Kashmir Dialogue

Reflecting Turkey’s consistent stance, Erdogan welcomed the ceasefire reached after last April’s escalation between India and Pakistan. "We are pleased with the ceasefire achieved following the tensions last April, which had escalated into a conflict," he said. "The issue of Kashmir should be resolved through dialogue based on UN resolutions, for the best interests of our brothers and sisters in Kashmir."

He reiterated Ankara’s position, emphasizing that the solution must respect both the UN Security Council resolutions and the aspirations of the Kashmiri people. "We advocate resolving the Kashmir issue via dialogue, in line with international law and the wishes of the Kashmiri community," Erdogan added.

India, however, has repeatedly dismissed such interventions, asserting that Jammu and Kashmir is an internal matter and urging Turkey to respect its sovereignty. Earlier this year, New Delhi rejected similar remarks made by Erdogan after his visit to Islamabad, where he met with Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

Since 2019, Erdogan has consistently highlighted Kashmir in his UNGA speeches, framing Turkey’s stance as one of solidarity with Pakistan, a move that continues to spark diplomatic friction with India.

Sharp Criticism Of Israel’s Actions In Gaza

Erdogan’s most forceful remarks were directed at Israel, condemning its military campaign in Gaza in stark terms. He described Israel’s actions as "an occupation, deportation, exile, genocide, and destruction of life."

"A genocide is continuing in Gaza, even as we meet here — innocent people are dying," Erdogan declared. He called on the international community to support the Palestinian people, urging nations that have not yet recognized a Palestinian state to act immediately. "Today is the day to stand upright by the oppressed Palestinians in the name of humanity," he said.

The Turkish president also criticized Israeli strikes beyond Gaza, including operations in Syria, Iran, Yemen, Lebanon, and Qatar, noting that a recent attack targeting Hamas leadership "failed to achieve its objectives." Highlighting the human toll of the conflict, Erdogan warned: "For 23 months, Israel has killed one child every hour in Gaza. These are not numbers, but innocent people."