‘Peace Will Be Long-Term’: Trump Eyes Breakthrough In Ukraine Talks, Zelenskyy Thanks Him For ‘Personal Efforts’

US President Donald Trump on Monday welcomed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to the White House as a series of European leaders arrived in Washington for what is being described as a critical round of talks on a possible settlement with Russia.

In his opening remarks alongside Zelenskyy, Trump said, “…It’s an honour to have the President of Ukraine with us. We have had a lot of good discussions, a lot of good talks. I think progress is being made, very substantial progress in many ways. We had a good meeting just a short while ago with the President of Russia. I think, there is a possibility that something could come out of it and today’s meeting is very important. We have 7 very powerful leaders from Europe and are going to be meeting with them right after this meeting…”

The US President added that a trilateral meeting involving Russia was on the cards: “I think we're going to have a meeting. I think if everything works out well today, we'll have a trilateral. And I think there will be a reasonable chance of ending the war when we do that.”

Zelenskyy signalled he's open to having a trilateral meeting with Trump and Putin to negotiate an end to the Russia-Ukraine war, reported news agency AP.

“The war (Russia-Ukraine) is going to end. When it ends, I can't tell you but the war is going to end and this gentleman wants it to end and Vladimir Putin wants it to end. I think the whole world is tired of it. We are going to get it ended,” Trump said.

Flanked by Zelenskyy, Trump again claimed he ended six wars, including India-Pakistan conflict, “I have ended six wars and I thought that maybe this would be the easiest one. And it's not the easiest one. It's a tough one...India-Pakistan, we are talking about big places. You take a look at some of these wars, you go to Africa and take a look at that. Rawanda and the Congo - that has been going on for 31 years. We have done a total of 6, not including the fact that we totally obliterated the future nuclear capability of Iran...I feel confident that we are going to get this war off.”

He expressed hope for a positive outcome and a 'long-term' peace as he stressed, "We are going to work with Ukraine, we are going to work with everybody. We are going to make sure that if there is peace, peace is going to stay long term. This is very long-term. We are not talking about a two-year peace and then we end up in this mess again. We are going to make sure that everything is good. We have worked with Russia, we are going to work with Ukraine. We are going to make sure it works, I think if we can get to peace, it's going to work. I have no doubt it..."

Trump said that the US would remain “involved” in Kyiv’s security, news agency AFP reported.

Zelenskyy Thanks Trump For 'Personal' Efforts To Stop Killings In Ukraine

Zelenskyy expressed gratitude for Trump's 'personal efforts' to end the killings as well as US first lady Melania Trump's letter to Russian President Valdimir Putin, urging for a ceasefire. He said, “Mr. President, thank you for the invitation and thank you very much for your efforts, personal efforts, to stop killings and stop this war…All partners around Ukraine supporting us. Thanks to them…”

“First of all, we live under attacks, there have lot of wounded people, in one year and a half, we need to stop this war to stop Russia, we need support of American and European partners. We will do our best. We supported the idea of President Trump to stop this war, make diplomatic way of finishing this war,” Zelenskyy said.

According to PTI, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer were among the first arrivals in Washington, followed by leaders from France, Germany, Italy and Finland. AFP reported that as the diplomatic engagements unfolded, air raid sirens went off in Kyiv amid Russian strikes that killed at least seven, including two children.

One-on-One Meeting in Oval Office

Zelenskyy and Trump were scheduled for a private meeting in the Oval Office, days after Trump’s Alaska summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin. During that earlier engagement, Trump said Ukraine must surrender Crimea and abandon its NATO aspirations — Moscow’s longstanding demands.

Describing the White House talks as “very serious”, Zelenskyy echoed Trump’s rhetoric, remarking, “President Trump has that strength. We have to do everything right to make peace happen.”

Ahead of the session, the Ukrainian leader met Trump’s envoy on Ukraine, Keith Kellogg, and later posted on social media: “I thank @GeneralKellogg for the meeting and for the joint work with our team. President Trump invited Ukraine and other European countries to Washington today – this is the first meeting in such a format, and it is very serious.”

He also stressed, “Together with the leaders of Finland, the United Kingdom, Italy, the European Commission, and the NATO Secretary General, we coordinated our positions ahead of the meeting with President Trump. Ukraine is ready for a real truce and for establishing a new security architecture. We need peace.”

European Push for ‘Just Peace’ In Ukraine

European leaders rallied behind Ukraine ahead of their talks with Trump. British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, speaking to reporters on his way to Washington, said: “We’ve got to make sure there is peace, that it is lasting peace, and that it is fair and that it is just.”

AFP reported that Putin might consider Western security guarantees for Ukraine as part of a peace formula but continued to reject Kyiv’s NATO membership. Some US media noted that Russia could propose freezing the frontline if Ukraine ceded the Donbas region — a prospect Kyiv views as unacceptable.

Steve Witkoff, Trump’s envoy, suggested Moscow had offered “some concessions” on territorial issues, though Ukrainian voices opposed compromises. Quoted by AFP, Yevgeniy Sosnovsky, a photographer from Russian-occupied Mariupol, said: “Ukraine cannot give up any territories, not even those occupied by Russia.”

Ukraine Conflict Escalates on Ground

Even as discussions took place in Washington, Ukraine continued to endure deadly bombardments. AFP reported overnight drone and missile attacks across regions, leaving civilian casualties. Zelenskyy attended the funeral of Nataliia Ilnytska, a soldier from the “Achilles” Regiment killed in Donetsk shelling.

European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen also joined the pro-Ukraine delegation in Washington, emphasising Europe’s stance against any territorial or political concessions to Moscow, whose invasion since February 2022 has resulted in tens of thousands of deaths.