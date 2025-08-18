Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday held a telephonic conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin, who shared his assessment of a recent meeting with US President Donald Trump in Alaska. The call comes just days after PM Modi spoke with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and reaffirmed India's commitment to a peaceful resolution of the Ukraine conflict.

In a post on X, PM Modi stated, "Thank my friend, President Putin, for his phone call and for sharing insights on his recent meeting with President Trump in Alaska. India has consistently called for a peaceful resolution of the Ukraine conflict and supports all efforts in this regard. I look forward to our continued exchanges in the days to come."

The Prime Minister's office released a statement noting that during the call, President Putin shared his "assessment of his meeting with the President of the United States, H.E. Donald Trump in Alaska last week." In response, PM Modi thanked President Putin and "underlined India’s consistent position for a peaceful resolution of the conflict through diplomacy and dialogue. He reiterated that India supports all efforts in this regard."

Beyond the discussion on the Ukraine conflict, the two leaders also addressed other matters of "bilateral cooperation." They touched upon a number of issues with a view to "further strengthen the Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership between India and Russia." The leaders concluded the call by agreeing to "remain in close touch."

The discussion with the Russian leader follows an exchange with Ukraine’s President Zelenskyy exactly last week. On Friday, Zelenskyy had wished India on its Independence Day and expressed hope that New Delhi would "contribute to efforts aimed at ending the war with Russia." PM Modi responded on Saturday, posting on X, "Thank you President Zelenskyy for your warm greetings. I deeply value the joint commitment to forging even closer ties between India and Ukraine. We earnestly wish our friends in Ukraine a future marked by peace, progress and prosperity."

The conversation with Putin took place as Ukrainian President Zelenskyy was scheduled for a high-stakes meeting with US President Donald Trump in Washington. AFP's report noted that Trump had "pressured Ukraine to give up Crimea and abandon its NATO ambitions." On Truth Social, Trump wrote, "Remember how it started. No getting back Obama given Crimea (12 years ago, without a shot being fired!), and NO GOING INTO NATO BY UKRAINE. Some things never change!!!". Zelenskyy responded on X, stating, "Russia must end this war, which it itself started." He added that he hoped "that our joint strength with America, with our European friends, will force Russia into a real peace."

The AFP report also mentioned a previous phone call between PM Modi and Ukrainian President Zelenskyy last week, where PM Modi "reaffirmed India’s long-standing position that the conflict should be resolved peacefully." The report noted that New Delhi also "welcomed an upcoming meeting between US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin aimed at ending the Ukraine war."